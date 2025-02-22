Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues warnings for 15 counties ahead of wet and windy Sunday

Fresh weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the country on Sunday.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow rain and wind warning for all of Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal. The warning will come into effect from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

A separate status yellow warning for wind will be in operation for the counties of Donegal, Leitrim Galway, Sligo and Mayo from 3pm on Sunday until midnight.

Met Éireann is warning that strong and gusty southwesterly winds could cause difficult travelling conditions, trees to fall and loose debris.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has also said that strong winds may also lead to disruption across Northern Ireland tomorrow.

A status yellow warning for wind will be in place from 3am until 3pm in Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The forecaster is warning drivers and pedestrians to be aware of localised flooding along with poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Saturday night will start off mainly dry, but rain will develop in the west around midnight and spread eastwards to all areas overnight.

Rain will be heaviest in western areas with spot flooding possible. It will become very windy also with southerly winds increasing strong to gale force. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees are expected.

Sunday morning will be wet and windy with widespread rain, expected to be heavy in many areas, with some spot flooding. Rain will gradually clear eastwards through the late morning and early afternoon with scattered blustery showers, some heavy, following, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Strong to gale force southerly winds will decrease fresh to strong, gusty southwesterly as rain clears. Highest temperatures will reach 11 or 12 degrees.