‘Our hearts lifted’: Parents of Wicklow woman seriously injured in Italy seeing signs of recovery

The family of a young woman who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Italy last year say they have “renewed hope” as she is showing signs of recovery.

Hannah Leonard moved to Sicily from Bray, Co Wicklow, last May and was training for the Dublin marathon when she was struck by a car on October 6th.

The 22-year-old law graduate suffered brain injuries and underwent a “one-shot” emergency surgery in which part of her skull was removed. It was later replaced with a prosthetic piece.

Ms Leonard was transferred by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last month after spending time in a hospital in Catania, where she was joined by her parents, Kevin and Vanessa.

They said the next plan is for Ms Leonard to do a programme in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Mr Leonard said Hannah was doing some light physical therapy at Beaumont when they visited recently.

“Hannah was out of the bed in a specialist chair. We knew she’d been in the chair before, but we became victims to the M50 traffic and by the time we’d arrived previously she was already back in the bed,” he said.

“We hastened our pace down the corridor and there she was out of the bed and supported in the chair. The emotions ran high and our hearts lifted.”

He added: “It may not seem like much, but to us it was a sign of hope. We were able to sit with her, at the same level for about half an hour.”

Mr Leonard said the family has experienced a “rollercoaster of emotions” given they were at one stage informed that Hannah “wasn’t going to make it”.

“These first months have just confirmed what I already knew about Hannah, she is a strong, determined, young lady that can overcome any challenge. She has defied the odds and continues to fight.”

The family has received support in the form of donations, cards, messages, flowers and meals. Mr Leonard said they are very grateful for the fundraising campaign established to help cover Hannah’s care and recovery costs.

“We get a lot of messages from parents saying ‘you have made me rethink my approach to my own kids. I am hugging my kids tight her every evening’,” he said.