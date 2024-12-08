Ferry services still cancelled as storm damage at Holyhead hits services to and from Dublin

The Irish Ferries vessel Ulysses. Online tracking services show the ferry has not left Dublin since docking there on Saturday at 8.20am. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The combination of Storm Darragh and damage on Friday to port infrastructure in Holyhead, Wales, is causing significant disruption to ferry services in the Irish Sea.

Online shipping tracking services show the Stena Line ferry Vision, which departed Holyhead at 10.30am on Friday, is still at sea, sailing up and down the coast from a point out from Swords, Co Dublin, to a point out from Clogherhead, Co Louth.

Likewise the Stena Adventurer, which left Dublin on Friday night just before midnight, has been keeping a north-south pattern up and down the Irish coast similar to that of the Vision, according to online tracking websites.

It is not known how many people are on board the ferries or when and where they are scheduled to land. Another Stena vessel, the Estrid, has been berthed in Dublin since early on Saturday morning.

READ MORE

Both the Irish Ferries and Stena Line websites show all ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are cancelled on Sunday and on into Monday morning. A spokeswoman for Stena Lines said its website was the best source for information on sailings. There was no response from Irish Ferries.

On Saturday Irish Ferries posted an update saying Holyhead port had been shut due to “weather damage”. On the online discussion forum Irish Ferry Enthusiasts, commentators said a mooring berth at Holyhead had been damaged when the Ulysses was leaving port at 2.30am on Friday for Dublin during high winds, and that the damage was stopping both ferry companies from docking.

Online tracking services show the Ulysses has not left Dublin since docking there on Saturday at 8.20am. The fact that the Ulysses, an Irish Ferries ship, was stuck in Dublin, unable to sail back to Holyhead, may in turn be blocking access to Dublin for other ferries, according to the discussions on the Irish Ferry Enthusiasts forum.

The WB Yeats, which docked in Cherbourg, France, early on Friday afternoon, is scheduled to sail for Dublin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Irish Ferries website. It normally docks in Dublin Port at the berth where the Ulysses is currently docked. The Ulysses is currently scheduled to leave Dublin for Holyhead at 8am on Monday.

Ferry services between Northern Ireland and Scotland were cancelled on Saturday but are now back in operation.

The services between Dublin and Holyhead carry a significant amount of freight as well as passengers, including fresh foods and medicines.