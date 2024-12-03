November was Ireland’s 10th warmest since 1900, with temperatures 1 degree above average

Provisional rainfall data suggests last month averaged at 118.5mm - 93 per cent of the 1981-2010 long-term average. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

Last month was Ireland’s 10th warmest November since 1900, according to Met Éireann, with average temperatures 1 degree above the most recent long-term average.

The average temperature across the Island of Ireland in November was 8.95 degrees, exactly 0.99 degrees above the most recent long-term average (LTA) recorded from 1991 to 2020.

The average temperature climbed 1.89 degrees above the long-term average recorded between 1961 and 1990.

The warmest November on record was in 1994 when an average temperature of 10.1 degrees was recorded, while the coldest November was in 1919 with an average temperature of 3.9 degrees.

Last month’s highest temperature was recorded at the Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, on Wednesday 6th at 19.2 degrees, its highest daily maximum temperature for November since 1961.

Meanwhile, the lowest air minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees was recorded at Markree, Co Sligo on Wednesday, the 27th.

Alongside being the 10th warmest November on record since 1900 it was also the 39th driest in 84 years, according to the forecaster.

Provisional rainfall data suggests last month averaged at 118.5mm, 93 per cent of the 1981-2010 LTA.

November 1942 remains the driest November on record while November 2009 remains the wettest.

Overall, last month was mild, “dry for most”, and dull, though the first ten days, in particular, were “very mild” due to high pressure brought by an anticyclonic gloom.

However, pressure began to drop during the third week, turning cooler and wetter.

By Tuesday the 19th, a cold Arctic maritime air mass moved south over the country, causing precipitation to turn wintry in places.

The following afternoon, rain quickly turned to sleet and snow in some areas, with accumulations in parts of the west, midlands, south, and southwest.

The final week, meanwhile, was dominated by Storm Bert which brought the wettest and windiest period of the month while also marking the end of the cold spell.