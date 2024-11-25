Labour historian and trade union activist Jack McGinley dies

The union activist, labour historian and publisher Jack McGinley has died.
McGinley, whose death occurred on Monday, worked for more than 40 years in the Trinity College library, was well known in trade union circles having been a representative and activist involved with the Workers’ Union of Ireland, the Federated Workers’ Union of Ireland and then Siptu.
He was also associated with a large number of labour movement campaigns and remained a member of the standing orders committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu).
[ Ireland’s unions: ‘We’ve made a lot of mistakes and we haven’t been good at self-criticism’Opens in new window ]
Over the past decade he also ran Umiskin Press, a small independent publishing house specialising in titles about the Irish labour movement by the likes of former government minister Barry Desmond, ex Irish Times journalist Padraig Yeates and historian Francis Devine, who also edited many of the books.
Shane O’Connor (17) was not receiving 24-hour one-to-one supervision in hospital before suicide, inquest hears
Former HSE manager jailed for six years for sharing child sexual abuse images
The Cure’s Robert Smith: ‘I wear lipstick, I’m 65. I’m not the person to stand up to say what’s wrong with the world’
Simon Harris faces the fight of his political life as Irish Times poll shows drop in support
The company, which was due to launch its latest title this Friday, took its name from the townland in Kilcar, Co Donegal where McGinley had family roots.
He was also a key figure in the Irish Labour History Society and helped organise many conferences and other events.
A keen football supporter, McGinley was involved with the Republic of Ireland Supporters’ Club and travelled extensively abroad following the team.
Reacting to the news of McGinley’s sudden passing, NUJ Irish secretary Séamus Dooley said he was “shocked and saddened” and that he “leaves a great legacy”. Ictu also paid tribute to him on social media.
He is survived by his wife, Helen McGinley.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis