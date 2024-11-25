Labour historian and trade union activist Jack McGinley dies

Jack McGinley was a key figure in the Irish Labour History Society and helped organise many conferences and events. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The union activist, labour historian and publisher Jack McGinley has died.

McGinley, whose death occurred on Monday, worked for more than 40 years in the Trinity College library, was well known in trade union circles having been a representative and activist involved with the Workers’ Union of Ireland, the Federated Workers’ Union of Ireland and then Siptu.

He was also associated with a large number of labour movement campaigns and remained a member of the standing orders committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu).

Over the past decade he also ran Umiskin Press, a small independent publishing house specialising in titles about the Irish labour movement by the likes of former government minister Barry Desmond, ex Irish Times journalist Padraig Yeates and historian Francis Devine, who also edited many of the books.

The company, which was due to launch its latest title this Friday, took its name from the townland in Kilcar, Co Donegal where McGinley had family roots.

Jack McGinley, beside an old Workers' Union of Ireland banner, organised the Irish Labour History Society 2nd International Conference in 2023. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

He was also a key figure in the Irish Labour History Society and helped organise many conferences and other events.

A keen football supporter, McGinley was involved with the Republic of Ireland Supporters’ Club and travelled extensively abroad following the team.

Reacting to the news of McGinley’s sudden passing, NUJ Irish secretary Séamus Dooley said he was “shocked and saddened” and that he “leaves a great legacy”. Ictu also paid tribute to him on social media.

He is survived by his wife, Helen McGinley.