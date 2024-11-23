Storm Bert live updates: 11,000 homes and businesses remain without power in counties worst affected

Status red warnings for Cork and Galway and status orange warnings for Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Waterford have now expired, however there are several yellow warnings in place across the country

A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo from 8am Sunday to 2am Monday

A status yellow wind warning for Donegal has been from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Kerry and Galway from 8am to 7pm on Sunday

In Northern Ireland the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry

Some 11,000 electricity customers remain without power on Saturday evening as a result of Storm Bert, ESB Networks has said.

Those who remain disconnected are predominantly in areas worst hit by the storm including counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway.

ESB Networks said while most customers currently without power will have their supply restored by Saturday night, it could not rule out further power outages as the storm moves slowly across the country.

The worst of the weather so far appears to have struck the northwest, with more than 3,000 people in Carndonagh and Dungloe are among those not expected to have electricity restored until Saturday night.

In Cork, Ardcahan Bridge remains impassable after heavy flooding caused by Storm Bert.

In Galway where a landslide has closed Maam Road in Leenane, some 50mm of rain are reported to have fallen in the Maam Valley on Saturday. There are further reports this afternoon of roads closed in the in Belclare, Kilconly and near Athenry.

At Cork Airport one flight from Birmingham has been diverted to Shannon and the authority has advised passengers due to travel this weekend to contact their airline directly for updates to their travel plans. The airport remains open.

On the east coast Irish Ferries’ sailings between Rosslare and Pembroke have been cancelled. Irish Ferries said passengers can be accommodated on the Dublin-Holyhead route.

John Fallon reports from Galway: Flood protection measures taken six years ago in the Spanish Arch area of Galway city appear to be working with Storm Bert not causing any overnight damage.

Businesses in the area who suffered significant flooding a few years ago have installed their own flood prevention measures, while a large inflated boom provided by Galway City Council along the banks of the River Corrib as it meets the sea in the Claddagh Basin has also helped alleviate the threat.

Niall McNeilus, a Labour Cllr who owns Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery at Quay Lane near the Spanish Arch, said businesses and residents in the area are always on their guard.

“The measures taken by the individual owners of buildings in the area, coupled with the measures from the city council, certainly have alleviated the problem,” he said.

“But you are always fearful. The storm last night wasn’t as severe as feared and thankfully didn’t do too much damage but there are a lot of roads impassable around the county and thousands of homes and businesses, particularly in Connemara, are without electricity.”

Meanwhile, swimmers at Blackrock in Salthill were not deterred by the stormy weather with several dozens taking to the water on Saturday morning.

“This is ground zero when it comes to flooding.” In Wexford, Aontú's Cllr Jim Codd is in Duncormick where cars are being pulled from the flooded area.

Councillor Jim Codd highlighting issue of flooding in South Wexford once again today. pic.twitter.com/dEymU2HRrT — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 23, 2024

Another video of flooding from Storm Bert, this time from the Abbeyfeale area of Co Limerick. Overflow from the river Feale flooded local GAA pitches.

Rebecca Mullen of The Flour House bakery in Riverstick, Co Cork, said that Storm Babet flooded the bakery last October, and the bakery had flooded again after Storm Bert.

They had received grants from the Red Cross to help them through the last flood where a lot of damage was done.

“Without those grants we really wouldn’t have a business today, it’s just really important that small businesses survive weather systems,” she told the PA news agency.

“Saturday is one of our busiest days, we’ve already had to cancel a market because of the weather system, so now we’ve obviously had to shut the shop today, so we’ll be losing money there.

“I’ve done deliveries of cakes today where I can to the people who have ordered, but now it’s the clean up, its the cost of getting the staff back in, extra hours, working out what is salvageable and what isn’t.”

She said small businesses are already struggling because of rising costs such as the 13.5 per cent VAT rate and staff pay.

“Every day counts. You can’t miss a day’s trade. I think that’s what’s going to really hurt us. Every single piece of coinage is required to get us through.”

⚠️Following extreme rainfall, floodwaters are rising at various locations throughout the county.



Motorists are advised to avoid driving through floods.



Council crews continue to assess and address issues. Flooding can be reported to the council's out of hours number (021)… pic.twitter.com/J3SGWPXOZ1 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) November 23, 2024

Floodwaters across Cork, according to the council. The L5465-0 off the R579 is closed after the river Allow burst its banks. The L1121-55 is also flooded at Roskeen off the N72. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through floods.

This video shows the Flour House Bakery and Café and the adjacent private dwelling in Riverstick, Co Cork, where the gullies flowing into the nearby Stick river were unable to take the volume of rain.

Met Éireann has warned of further windy conditions on Saturday night with heavy rain in places and spot flooding continuing to track eastwards across the country.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 5-9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds.

The national forecaster reiterated it has a status yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow. The warning is valid up to 2am on Sunday.

ESB Networks has reduced the number of homes and businesses without power due to Storm Bert to about 34,000, down from a high of 60,000 before early on Saturday morning.

As of lunchtime on Saturday, the worst of the damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Bert remained in the northwest.

Some 1,674 homes and businesses in the Dungloe area of Co Donegal remain connected with the ESB online fault map indicating power will be restored by 8pm.

In Carndonagh, Co Donegal 1,483 customers were also expected to be reconnected by 8pm, as were 594 customers in Kilcar, Co Donegal.

On Achill Island, some 248 customers have been told it may be 9.30pm before their power is restored. In Clifden, Co Galway, 1076 customers have been given a time of 5pm for restoration of service.

In Macroom, Co Cork, 1,630 customers have been told their power will be restored by 1pm. In the Gurranebane area, near Valentia island in Co Kerry, some 768 electricity customers have been given a time of 2pm for the restoration of power.

In Dublin where disruption was not as severe as many other counties, 100 customers at Stephenstown, near Skerries, will be waiting until 4pm for power to be restored.

In Greystones, Co Wicklow, a further 32 customers have been told their supply will be restored by 2pm.

ESB Networks has said the next update will take place close to 5pm.

John Fallon is also reporting from Galway: Galway County Council crews are continuing to deal with extensive flooding in Clifden where a number of roads in the Connemara town are flooded.

Meanwhile, some houses in the Inverin area of south Connemara whose electricity supply was disrupted during a snowstorm during the week remain without power.

ESB crews are working to restore power to hundreds of houses and businesses in Galway.

A number of roads throughout Co Galway remain flooded with motorists advised to take caution in areas such as Claregalway, Mountain North near Athenry, and Belclare and Sylaun near Tuam.

Image of the landslide in Maam Galway this morning. pic.twitter.com/E2FiwIOkTz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 23, 2024

Andrew Hamilton reports from Galway:

Four large mudslides have taken place on different roads surrounding the village of Leenane in north Galway overnight.

The largest of these mudslides took place on the Leenane to Maam road and crews from both Galway County Council and Mayo County Council have been working to reopen the road this morning.

The mudslides came as heavy rains from Storm Bert combined with melting snow on nearby mountains.

“There were four mudslides in total, including one big one on the Leenane to Maam road. That completely blocked the road there,” said Fianna Fáil Cllr Gerry King.

“There was one on the Leenane to Louisburgh road, another on the Letterfrack side of Leenane village and a fourth one, a minor enough one, on the Leenane to Maam road.

“Thankfully there was nobody hurt in the mudslides and no major damage reported. Galway and Mayo councils are out working on the roads at the moment. Work is still ongoing but cars should be flowing again soon.”

Further south, five houses were evacuated in the Clifden area as the Owenglen river burst its banks. The Galway fire service were on hand from 5am to pump water away from four houses in the Clifden Glen Estate and one house located on the low road in Clifden.

It is understood that several centimetres of water entered one house in the Clifden Glen Estate but the efforts of the fire service have saved the other evacuated houses from damage.

“This is the second time that this area has been hit. There was severe flooding here four years ago. Four houses in Clifden Glen were evacuated this morning and now the water is receding,” said Fianna Fáil Eileen Mannion.

“I don’t know the extent of the damage yet but if water comes into your house it is very damaging.”

#CorkTraffic Storm damage to a wall on the N72 outside of Ballyhooly. Crews are on scene clearing the damage. Image: Cork County Council. #StormBert pic.twitter.com/EPCBFKsuqk — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) November 23, 2024

Back in Cork, council crews were busy this morning clearing damage to a wall on the N72 outside of Ballyhooly.

High tide in Bantry passed without incident, according to Cork County Council, as crews will continue to be deployed across the county amid flooding in several areas.

The R588 Copeen to Enniskeane road is closed due to flooding, while the R621 Longfield Bridge, Mallow, remains closed to traffic.

There is also flooding on the R624 outside IFI Cobh. Council crews have been deployed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Crews are also assessing fallen trees near overhead cables at Westview Cobh. Members of the public are advised to avoid this area.

In Monaghan, the council is reporting that Castle Road is flooded, but Monaghan Shopping Centre is still operating as usual.

⚠️ #StormBert Update: Castle Road is flooded, cars should not enter the flood water. However, it is still business as usual in Monaghan Shopping Centre. pic.twitter.com/nFXhsihWKy — Monaghan County Council (@MonaghanCoCo) November 23, 2024

Despite weather warnings, flooding and travel disruption, general election candidates will be on the campaign trail today, can anything stop them? Ronan McGreevy has all the latest in our election blog here.

Irish Rail has said there is disruption on Dublin to Belfast services due to flooding between Newry and Lurgan. The company said there are also delays to early Westport and Sligo to Dublin services due to flooding on the tracks.

Also on the travel front, Transport For Ireland said those seeking Local Link bus services should check with relevant transport operators before travelling as there may be delays or curtailments due to adverse weather conditions. Some services will be travelling at reduced speeds in the interests of safety.

Bus Éireann has cancelled a number of services in the south of the country. For details, check the company website here.

Bridge at the entrance to Belgooly Co Cork

Barry Roche shares this photo of the bridge at the entrance to Belgooly in Co Cork where Storm Bert has caused flooding.

Clare County Council has advised the N67 north of Lisdoonvarna, between Toovareragh Church and Killeany junction, is impassable due to flooding. The road is now closed.

In Co Kerry, flooding has been reported in Tralee near the Rose Hotel. The N22 at Glenflesk is flooded as are roads at Fossa village, Glenbeigh, as well as the N71 near Kenmare and localised flooding in Killarney.

Regional Road at Glenflesk is closed to traffic due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/1Z1Q8cK9t4 — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) November 23, 2024

Barry Roche reports from Cork: A bakery owner and a homeowner in the centre of Riverstick village in South Cork were left counting the cost of Storm Bert as the gullies flowing into the nearby Stick river were unable to take the volume of rain and water began spouting up and flowing into both buildings.

Units of Cork County Fire Service from nearby Kinsale and other Cork County Council staff responded and began pumping out water from both the Flour House Bakery and Café and the adjacent private dwelling.

Local general election candidate Cllr Alan Coleman (Independent) said that the Office of Public Works (OPW) had provided some €40,000 for flood relief work on the river Stick but this was inadequate and he called on the agency to provide more funding to expedite the work.

“The OPW has provided €40,000 but that will go nowhere near resolving the flooding problem in Riverstick – it’s not a major job – another €200,000 would be enough so I’m calling on the OPW to provide the money and expedite the work so as to avoid any repeat of today’s flooding.”

Irish Times photographer Alan Betson shares this image of a blustery Dublin bay this Saturday morning.

Back in Donegal, a video shared by business owner Mairéad Ó Hagan Anderson shows the level of flooding on Bridge Street in the Killybegs area.

Thomas Pringle, a TD for the area, said his constituency office on Bridge Street along with several homes and businesses were flooded. “My thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Mr Pringle said.

I cannot believe this is our town. The poor families and businesses on this street. Absolutely shocking. A tree was obstructing the flow of the river. pic.twitter.com/Xn8O6NEQlL — Mairéad Ó Hagan Anderson. (@Killybegsgirl) November 23, 2024

While the status red warning for Cork has expired, Cork County Council says the effects of the rainfall event and strong winds may linger into the day. Council crews in the region are responding to the impacts of Storm Bert in West Cork and Cobh with reports of flooding and fallen trees.

A photo from Gougane Barra Hotel in Cork shows the R584 becoming impassible due to flooding.

Monaghan County Council is reporting significant localised flooding with some roads blocked by fallen trees. Council crews are on the ground and anyone travelling is advised to do so with care.

An update from Dublin Airport says flights are moving well but there have been a few delayed due to wind. “Staff are working hard to ensure minimal disruption for passengers,” a statement said.

One incoming flight has been cancelled this morning due to weather conditions at the other airport.

Barry Roche reports: Cork City Council has announced that the Corkmas Festive Market at Emmet Place will not open today due to Storm Bert while reports are also emerging of flooding on the R579 between Healy’s Bridge and Cloghroe on a stretch of road adjacent to the Shournagh river.

John Fallon in Galway reports: Galway County Council advised motorists not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary as some roads are flooded in the region following a night of heavy rain.

Storm Bert reached landfall last night but early morning reports in Galway suggest that damage has not been as bad as initially feared.

ESB crews are working to restore power in some areas with Connemara the worst hit.

There is flooding on the main N59 road from Galway on the approach to Clifden with local authority crews monitoring rising river levels.

There is also localised flooding in An Spidéal and on the N83 approaching Claregalway.

Back in north Cork, Barry Roche reports that more than 750 customers around Mallow lost power at about 7.30am but almost 550 of these have since had power restored.

In east Cork, more than 2,000 homes in Youghal have been without electricity since approximately 8.30am.

A new status yellow warning has been issued for Donegal from 8am on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Met Éireann also issued a new yellow warning for Clare, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 8am-7pm on Sunday. The forecaster reminded people to be careful of fallen trees and dangerous driving conditions.

In Northern Ireland, police are urging motorists to take extra care on a number of roads in the Newtownards area because of the impact of poor weather conditions.

It said that a fallen tree on the Belfast Road and on the Springvale Road, between Ballyhalbert and Ballywalter, has blocked both lanes.

The PSNI said a shed roof has been blown on to the Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven, and is causing an obstruction, and there is a heavy build-up of traffic in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine because of snow. – PA

As Met Éireann forecasts the storm to remain the dominant feature of the weather over the weekend, ESB Networks said the numbers of premises without power had reached 60,000 and “further power outages can be expected”.

The ESB said its teams were closely monitoring the storm’s impact on power supplies and “all available resources remain on alert”.

Flooding is becoming a significant problem along the west coast this morning as damage brought by Storm Bert is assessed.

The river Feale in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, has overflowed its banks. Emergency crews are responding.

Reports of bad flooding in Abbeyfeale , west Limerick, river Feale has burst its banks. pic.twitter.com/dcIbUniWdA — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 23, 2024

There are also fears the river Galey between Newcastle West, Co Limerick and Listowel, Co Kerry, will burst its banks as heavy rain continues.

In Clifden, Co Galway, surface water is becoming a hazard to motorists. Bus Éireann has cancelled services on Route 434 between Clifden and Westport.

In Killybegs, Co Donegal, the town has been flooded with up to two feet of water reported in the streets. It is understood a fallen tree blocked a local river which diverted into the town. Emergency services are at the scene but significant damage to homes and property is expected.

Major flooding in Bridge Street, Killybegs, Donegal this morning.



Photo by Eileens Unisex Hairsalon#stormbert #Donegal



☕You can also support my updates by buying me a coffee https://t.co/Et2rp5Mz09 pic.twitter.com/xpNUEG8HJk — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) November 23, 2024

Across Co Galway local authority grass playing pitches have been closed. The Galway city interagency emergency group is bracing for flooding in areas across the city. Local authority crews are monitoring the situation as high waves batter the coastline.

Barry Roche in Cork reports: It appears that Cork city has escaped flooding with gardaí at Anglesea Street reporting that they had received no reports of any flooding from either the city centre, or its suburbs and satellites such as Glanmire and Carrigaline which have been hit badly in the past.

Cork City Council had issued a statement earlier, saying that based on information from Met Éireann, there was no tidal flooding expected in Cork city and that Storm Bert was a pluvial or rainfall event that may lead to just localised spot flooding.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks reported a number of outages in both Cork and Kerry due high winds bringing down trees on power lines. Carrigaline was among the worst affected, where almost 2,500 customers were without power for several hours with 152 still awaiting restoration this morning.

Further west, some 1,300 customers in Rathmore, in Co Kerry, lost power around 6am but it is expected they will have power restored by midday. On the Iveragh Peninsula in South Kerry, some 2,500 customers around Cahersiveen and Waterville lost power at different stages.

A photo here from Carlow Weather shows flooding in the Killybegs area of Donegal with emergency services at the scene.

Another image from Killybegs showing the level of flooding with emergency services on site. As always it is the fire services that come to the rescue in floods. We really need to have a look at flood forecasting and preparation in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/YpLFnVIC8J — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 23, 2024

Some 60,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Bert brought heavy winds and rainfall overnight.

Affected counties where large areas have lost power include Donegal Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Cork and Clare.

In Donegal some 12,000 people are currently without electricity with the worst of the outages in exposed areas near Gaoth Dobhair and Buncrana.

In Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, 6,813 premises are without power.

About 7,000 households and businesses Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon have been left without power, with many additionally damaged by localised flooding

ESB spokesperson Paul Hand said crews and contractors are responding where safe to do so. Mr Hand said the next update on numbers of homes and businesses affected would be available in about an hour.

Estimated restoration times are being posted on www.PowerCheck.ie and www.ESBNetworks.ie as restoration work progresses. The authority said any damage to network should be reported by calling 1800 372 999.

Rain and snow warnings cover Northern Ireland from midnight on Friday until 11am on Saturday. P&O Ferries said it had cancelled the 4am sailing between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland’s south west on Saturday.

Barry Roche in Cork reports: Business people and homeowners in Bantry in West Cork were this morning breathing a sigh of relief as the town escaped flooding, amid fears that heavy rainfall from Storm Bert might bring a repeat of last month’s inundation which saw over 40 houses and shops flooded.

Met Eireann had issued a status red red rain warning for Cork and Galway with West Cork braced for the worst of the weather but this morning at 7am, gardai in Bantry were reporting that there was no major flooding anywhere in the town other than minor surface flooding on some roads.

Gardai in Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen similarly reported that all three towns – each the beneficiary of significant investment by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in flood relief schemes in recent years – had again not suffered any flooding other than some surface water on roads.

However, Cork Safety Alerts was reporting that there was flooding on the main Cork to Bantry road, R586 at Ballineen while there was also flooding on the Bantry Line, the R587 at Ardcahan north of Dunmanway and both roads were impassable.

In East Cork where Midleton, like Bantry, is still awaiting a major OPW flood relief scheme and both homeowners and businesspeople are constantly on high alert for any Met Éireann rain warnings after Storm Babet caused millions of euros worth of damage in October 2023.

On Saturday morning, gardaí in Midleton at 7.15am, had received no reports of any flooding in the town or in any of the surrounding villages such as Ladysbridge, Mogeely, Whitegate, Castlemartyr and Killeagh where dozens of properties were damaged in Storm Babet.

As of 7am on Saturday morning it seemed that Cork county had escaped any major flooding with Mallow and Fermoy, thanks to OPW flood defence systems, avoiding a return to the inundation that was a perennial feature of both towns when the Blackwater burst its banks.

There was some surface road flooding on low lying roads and around Mallow, and Cork County Council did post that some local roads off the main Mallow- Killarney road (the N72), were closed at Spa Glen, Ballylough Cross and Parkadallane.

The council was forced to announce road closures at the Killavullen Road on the southern side of Mallow and at Longfields Bridge at Newberry west and upstream of the town due to rising water levels in the Blackwater.

Closer to Cork city, the operators of the Cross Ferry from Glenbrook to Carrigaloe, which links Cobh while Passage West and Monkstown, announced the cancellation of sailings this morning due to high winds.