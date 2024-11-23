Election 2024 live updates: Parties continue to try win over voters with polling day in sight

It’s the final weekend of the general election campaigns and party leaders are continuing canvassing voters across the country before polling day on Friday.

Fianna Fáil today will outline their plans for supports for families while Fine Gael will be presenting their ideas in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is due to brave Storm Bert as she heads to Limerick, Cork and Kerry too.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is asked on the @IrishTimes Inside Politics podcast what he admires about Simon Harris.....https://t.co/r5w256dqYx — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) November 23, 2024

Ireland is a rich country no matter what any of the opposition parties say to the contrary, writes David McWilliams.

There are big challenges ahead and we risk repeating the mistakes of 2004-2007 when there was a series of giveaway budgets before the economy collapse.

Will Simon Harris’s meeting with a carer in Kanturk be his Gordon Brown moment?

Political anoracks will recall during the 2010 British general election, Brown was confronted by a woman in Rochdale named Gillian Duffy.

She questioned why she was being taxed at the age of 66 and what he was going to do about the debt.

She also confronted him about immigration and the influx of Eastern Europeans into the UK then.

It would have been forgotten about but for the fact that he still had his Sky News microphone on him which picked up his comments when he got back into his car.

“That was a disaster – they should never have put me with that woman. Whose idea was that? Ridiculous.”

Asked what she had said, he replied: “Everything, she was just a bigoted woman.”

The clip was picked up and went viral. It seemed to confirm to voters traits of Brown’s personality that they didn’t like.

Will the same happen here? Harris has quickly moved to apologise to the woman in Kanturk and to reiterate his commitment to addressing disability issues, but will it be enough?

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he “feels really bad” about an exchange he had with a visibly upset woman in Kanturk on the general election campaign trail, where he denied claims that the disability sector had been ignored, Jennifer Bray reports.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Mr Harris apologised to the woman after the clip, recorded by RTÉ News, was widely shared on Friday night.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was approached during a canvass this evening by a woman who says she is a carer, and who said she believes the Government has "done nothing for us" | follow live: https://t.co/eUoCK3Qb5Y pic.twitter.com/MXiN9b60Ke — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 22, 2024

The Taoiseach made his comments on Instagram on Saturday morning, saying: “One of the reasons I got involved in politics, in fact the reason I got involved in politics, is disability services. I wouldn’t be a politician, or certainly a politician at such a young age, was my brother not born with autism, did I not see the struggle my parents, particularly my mother, went through in trying to fight for services and answers and the loneliness that my family often felt as well.”

