Cork floods: Clean up operation after 65mm of rain recorded in some areas

Bantry in West Cork was among the worst affected areas. Photograph: Andy GIbson.

A major clean up operation is under way in Co Cork after up to 65mm of rain was recorded in locations across the county in a twelve hour period yesterday.

Bantry was one of the worst affected areas with a number of shops flooded on Main Street and New Street. The town has experienced regular flooding over the year with four serious incidents in an 18 month period between 2018 and 2020.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke has confirmed that he will seek urgent Government approval to reopen the government’s Emergency Business Flooding Scheme for businesses impacted by flooding in Bantry if necessary.

“I am closely monitoring the reports of significant flooding in Bantry, Co Cork and acknowledge the distress and the impact it is having on traders and small businesses,” he said.

Flooding in Bantry. Photgraph: Andy GIbson

“The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is liaising with Cork County Council and I would like to reassure business owners that Government will stand ready to provide support.

“We have previously provided this support through the Emergency Business Flooding Schemes for Small Businesses where businesses, through no fault of their own, have been impacted by flooding events and could not get access to insurance cover. In this event, I will be working across Government to reopen this scheme and provide assistance to our much-valued local businesses at this difficult time,” he said.

The status orange rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford ended at midnight. High tide at 7pm yesterday passed without major incident.

Cork County Council’s Crisis Management Team met on three occasions yesterday. Pumping arrangements were in place at known locations.

Motorists were advised to avoid driving through ﬂowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. A number of collisions were reported.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said he has asked Tánaiste Micheál Martin to extend the Emergency Business Flooding Scheme to businesses in Bantry.

“It would be a first step in addressing the urgent needs of local businesses affected by recent flooding.

“This was the scheme that was offered to businesses in Midleton last year. It provided financial support to affected businesses, including an initial payment of €5,000 towards damage costs, with the potential for an additional €15,000 depending on the level of damage,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that business owners were angry about repeated flooding.

“There is money ring-fenced for a proposed flood scheme but this hasn’t been completed soon enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Michael Collins said that it was disappointing for businesses and homeowners to have to recover from yet more flooding in the town.

“It was shocking to meet business people in Bantry [and for] businesses and homes to once again flooded. It is not good enough. A big thank you as always to council and fire brigade staff and many volunteers who do their best to save property.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was being “kept updated on the situation” and will make sure that those impacted by the floods in Cork receive support.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he thanked agencies and their staff who worked on the emergency response yesterday.

“Cork floods are a concern for households and businesses. We will ensure those impacted are supported.”

In Kerry the N71 between Kenmare and the Cork County bounds also flooded. Kerry County Council dealt with a number of localised flooding issues around the county.