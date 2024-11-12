Food Safety Authority of Ireland issues 16 enforcement orders on businesses in October

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said businesses needed to be particularly vigilant in the busy time of year leading up to Christmas

Sixteen enforcement orders were served on food businesses in October for breaches of food safety legislation, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Eight closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998.

A kitchen used for reheating food at Longfield Academy, a childcare centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary, was closed for a day due to a failure to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests.*

Other closure orders were served on the restaurant within Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co Wicklow; and Ó Crualaoí Butchers & Delicatessen’s kitchen in Scoil Mhuire Fatima, North Monastery Primary School, in Cork city.

Other closure orders served under FSAI legislation included Eskimo Pizza at 31 Deansgrange Road, Deansgrange, Co Dublin; the Baking Emporium, Bridgemount House, Dunmanway, Co Cork; NDM Green Italia, 37 Rathmines Road Upper, Rathmines, Dublin 6; Grain and Gain (Restaurant/Cafe), the Bypass Business Park, Bandon, Co Cork; and Tinakilly Country House Hotel on Main Street, Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

Four closure orders were served on restaurants, retailers and takeaways in Co Donegal, Co Tipperary, Co Limerick and Co Dublin.

One improvement order and two prohibition orders were also served.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.

The orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE, veterinary inspectors in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and sea-fisheries protection officers in the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said food businesses needed to have adequate pest control systems in place, adding that businesses “must operate strict food safety procedures at all times” and that they need to be especially vigilant during the particularly busy time of year leading up to Christmas.

“Inadequate pest control measures, filthy premises and unsafe food storage are once again the primary reasons for the enforcement orders,” she said.

These issues were “all preventable and food businesses must ensure that they always adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene”.

* This article was amended on November 12th to reflect the reason for the temporary closure of the kitchen at Longfield Academy