Alexander McCartney ‘catfish’ victims tell documentary of ‘anger’ and ‘relief’ following conviction

Victims of the Northern Irish “catfisher” Alexander McCartney have spoken out in a new documentary series due to be aired this week.

McCartney (26), from Co Armagh, was sentenced to life imprisonment last month for convictions including manslaughter, child sexual offences and blackmail.

A new BBC series features interviews with three of McCartney’s victims, with their identities protected.

‘Ivy’, from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand was 12 years old when she was abused and blackmailed by McCartney in late December 2017, reporting it to the police in early 2018.

“I was just confused and scared. I just felt like it wasn’t going to end,” she said. “It’s like seven years later. I spoke out and talking about it definitely helps. I like who I am nowadays.”

‘Violet’, from Virginia Beach in the US was 12 when she was catfished and then abused by McCartney in 2018. Her concerns were reported to a police officer based in her school, prompting the involvement of the US Department of Homeland Security.

“Being catfished – it’s such like a light term for this situation,” she said. “To me being catfished – you are on a Tinder profile and your pictures look different to what you look like in real life – that is not this. It is a sex crime and it is horrible. People have lost their lives over this. I reported him and he got caught.

“Speak out – because you truly never know the magnitude of the situation you are dealing with.”

‘Emily’ from Oregon, also in the US, was 14 years old when she was catfished and then abused by McCartney in 2018.

He then created ‘profiles’ using images of her to sexually abuse other young girls around the world. ‘Emily’ never told anyone about her abuse online, but in 2021, after an extensive identification process, she was contacted by the US Department of Homeland Security.

“He used my photos to catfish other girls and it does make me angry,” she said. “I think doing this will help me a lot to feel closure – just feeling like I am wrapping up this chapter of my life and, once this is out, I will feel relief.

“I know his name. I’ve learned a lot more about him and how he operated. I know he is behind bars. There were some tears and hugs from both my parents, it felt good to have that support from them.”

The series also hears from the family of Cimarron Thomas, who died by suicide at the age of 12. Peggy and Dale Thomas from Maryland in the US are the grandparents of Cimarron.

They had no idea why their granddaughter Cimarron took her own life in 2018. It was years later when they learned that she had been abused by McCartney including up to the time of her death.

“Why was the biggest question, why? The investigating people went to the school and talked to everybody and nobody had anything concrete to say,” Ms Thomas said. “It just wasn’t her to do it. That was the hardest part – not understanding why she would.”

In 2021 Cimarron’s family were contacted by PSNI and told of McCartney’s involvement. Ms Thomas added: “It gave us an answer to what we had been wanting – a reason why she took her life.”

Cimarron’s father, Ben, died by suicide 18 months after Cimarron’s death. He did not know about his daughter’s abuse or why she took her own life.

“Ben just missed her, he just kind of withdrew, because he couldn’t deal with all of it,” Ms Thomas said.

“I can’t say how he would have handled it. I think it would have give him a reason to know why. In his mind I think that would have helped him accept it maybe a little better ... we’ll never know that.”

The full series is available now on BBC iPlayer. It will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on November 11th, 12th and 13th at 10.40pm and on BBC Three from November 18th at 9pm, and on BBC One on November 26th at 11pm.