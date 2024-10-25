Catfishing case: Newry man whose Snapchat threats caused death of girl (12) to be sentenced

Alexander McCartney (26), who has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children, is due to be sentenced in Belfast

A man from Northern Ireland whose online criminality sparked an international “catfishing” investigation involving 70 young victims and who caused the death of a girl in the United States is to be sentenced.

Alexander McCartney (26), originally from Lissummon Road outside Newry, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children, although a court has been told the real number of victims is much higher.

McCartney posed as a young girl to befriend other girls on Snapchat before blackmailing them, with victims identified across the world. Catfishing is the term used when someone sets up a fake online identity and uses it to trick and control others.

Twelve-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia in the United States took her own life in May 2018 rather than comply with McCartney’s demands. Eighteen months later, her father took his own life.

McCartney has pleaded guilty to manslaughter relating to Cimarron’s death.

He also admitted 59 counts of blackmail, dozens of charges related to making and distributing indecent photographs, and scores of charges of inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Justice O’Hara will sentence McCartney on Friday at Belfast Crown Court.

McCartney’s offences cover a period from 2014 to 2019 with victims being identified all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and the US.

He used his technical knowledge as a computer science student to carry out his crimes from the bedroom of his childhood home.

McCartney, who has been on remand in Maghaberry Prison since 2019, posed on the Snapchat social media platform as a teenage girl and befriended vulnerable girls aged between 10 and 16 who were gay or exploring their sexuality.

Once he had secured a picture from his victims, he would then reveal the “catfish” and blackmail them into taking part in sex acts.

McCartney was arrested several times between 2016 and 2019 but continued to offend despite bail conditions until he was remanded in custody.

At a pre-sentence hearing last week, a prosecuting barrister said McCartney had degraded and humiliated his victims, stating that the harm caused to them was “unquantifiable”. – PA