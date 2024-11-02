Investigation launched after bus catches fire on M1

An investigation has been launched after a bus caught fire on the outskirts of Dublin.
The incident happened on the M1 motorway in north Co Dublin on the southbound carriageway between Balbriggan and Donabate.
Gardaí and fire services were alerted shortly after 1.50am on Saturday.
All passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle and there were no reports of any injuries.
The fire was extinguished and the vehicle has been removed from the scene for technical and forensic examination. – PA