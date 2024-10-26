Emergency services attend scene of crash between bus and car in Limerick

It is understood that a number of people have been injured, including at least one person who has been seriously injured. Photograph: Alan Betson

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Ballylanders, Co Limerick, after a car and a bus carrying children were involved in a collision this afternoon.

A number of ambulances, gardaí and two helicopters are attending at the scene.

It is understood that a number of people have been injured, including at least one person who has been seriously injured.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked to the and but was later stood down.

READ MORE

One person suffering with a serious head injury has been airlifted by the National Ambulance Service air ambulance from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

It’s believed that four others have suffered non life threatening injuries.

More to follow...