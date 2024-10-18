Your top stories on Friday: Kyran Durnin (8) taken out of school two years ago; borrowing costs set to fall as interest rates cut

IrelandMorning Briefing

Students at Trinity College Dublin (above), along with students across Ireland, walked out of lectures yesterday in protest at the costs of education. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Fri Oct 18 2024 - 08:07
Missing Drogheda boy Kyran Durnin taken out of school two years ago

Kyran Durnin – the eight-year-old child now believed to have been killed up to two years ago – was taken out of school in 2022, with officials assuming he had moved to a school in Northern Ireland.

Investigators believe this is how authorities failed to notice the child was missing for so long. “It seems he may have fallen through the cracks,” said a source. Kyran was officially reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, in late August, alongside his mother, Dayla Durnin (24).

