Israeli military says it is checking possibility Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Yahya Sinwar attends a rally in support of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque in Gaza City on October 1st, 2022. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it is investigating the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the devastating October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

At this stage, his identity cannot be confirmed, said the military.

Israel has killed several commanders of Hamas in Gaza as well as senior figures of Hizbullah in Lebanon, including its veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing heavy blows to its arch-foes.

Hamas has not commented on the fate of Sinwar, who

became leader of the Palestinian militatant group following the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August.

The Israeli military said there were no signs that hostages had been present in the building where the three militants were killed.

If Sinwar’s death is confirmed it will dial up tensions in the Middle East where fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown as Israel plans its response to the October 1st missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli air strikes on Iranian-allied militants.

Elsewhere, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Thursday against attacking the Islamic Republic in retaliation for a missile barrage as the Israeli military stepped up its offensive in Lebanon against Tehran-backed Hizbullah.

“We tell you [Israel] that if you commit any aggression against any point we will painfully attack the same point of yours,” Hossein Salami said in a televised speech, adding that Iran can penetrate Israel’s defences.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday about Israel’s operations in Lebanon and Gaza, aiming to avert a regional war. – Reuters

More to follow ...