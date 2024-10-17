New bin surrounds aim to save returnable bottles and cans from public bins

Dublin City Council and Re-turn, operator of Ireland's Deposit Return Scheme, has today announced a new three-month 'Give Take Return' pilot programme which will see the roll-out of new surrounds on 80 bins where shoppers, commuters or tourists can donate empty bottles or cans while 'on the go'.

The “give, take, return” bin attachments are being installed on 80 public bins to allow people to leave empty vessels on the outside of the bin, which can then be taken by others who want to retrieve cash at deposit return machines.

Under the return scheme introduced last February a deposit of 15 cents is levied on the purchase of drinks containers up to 500ml, while a deposit of 25 cents applies for containers above 500ml. Buyers can retrieve the deposits at machines, mostly located in supermarkets.

However, a new litter problem has emerged in recent months with people searching through bins to try to find bottles and cans, often discarding other waste on the ground.

The new semi-circular “bin surrounds” hold up to 12 bottles and cans on the outside of the bin, which can then be picked up by people who want to retrieve the deposit. The system also helps to further reduce the quantity of recyclable waste being lost to the general waste system, Ciaran Foley chief executive of Re-turn, which operates the deposit return scheme said.

“Successfully capturing on-the-go drink containers and keeping them separate from general waste is critical to the progress of Deposit Return in Ireland. We want consumers to think before they bin these valuable resources,” he said.

“By leaving them for others, you’re ensuring they are returned, allowing someone else to benefit from the deposit refund. We’re excited to partner with Dublin City Council on this pilot project and look forward to its successful expansion nationwide.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said the new bin surrounds would reduce the health and safety risks of rummaging in bins, as well as keeping the city cleaner.

“This innovative scheme is another step on the journey to a cleaner and safer city. We know that members of the public have been searching through public bins for bottles and cans to return. This is generating more litter on the street and it’s also an unsafe practice for the people involved.”

The surrounds are being installed on 80 of the 600 public litter bins in the city centre for a three-month pilot scheme, which will be extended if successful.

Cllr Geoghegan acknowledged the scheme will not prevent people seeking bottles and cans from ripping open bin bags waiting for collection by private operators. However, he said the phased introduction of new council rules prohibiting the use of plastic refuse sacks will help reduce this problem. The new rules come into force on 90 streets are on the southside of the city on January 1st.