Seven deaths arising from critical incidents recorded at asylum seeker centres last year

There were 55 critical incidents in accommodation provided for asylum seekers last year, with seven involving the death of residents.

New figures provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth show that 55 incidents occurred in International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) accommodation in 2024.

Among these there were 25 incidents linked to mental health or self-harm and 23 relatedto violence towards staff or other residents.

There were seven deaths arising from critical incidents, which account for half the total number of deaths of people typically resident in IPAS accommodation last year, a record annual high.

It comes as the number of people accommodated by IPAS continues to increase to record levels amid warnings over the mental wellbeing of residents in the system.

The department said that there is now more than 33,000 people being accommodated in more than 320 IPAS centres around the country, including 9,000 children who are with their families.

A spokesperson for the department said the safety and wellbeing of all residents and staff in our accommodation centres was “our priority and we have guidelines in place for IPAS staff and department officials in relation to responding quickly to any incidents, taking action to ensure people are safe, and reporting to An Garda Siochana when necessary”.

“Sadly, seven of the critical incidents that were recorded during the period were related to the death of a resident,” said the spokesperson.

“While critical incidents causing death or serious injury within centres are very rare, we work to ensure that residents involved can be supported, and that staff are trained and ready to respond in the right way, seeking support from officials and other agencies as needed.”

The department said staff and centre management were “equipped to support other people affected, including any family members or friends of the resident in the centre”.

Asylum seeker support organisation Nasc – the Irish for “link” – said the seven deaths show how the increase in the number of international protection applicants has put additional pressure on an already strained accommodation system, with some people left homeless for months.

Nasc said it was concerned that the State has yet to reinstate vulnerability assessments for newly arriving asylum seekers, which it said Ireland was legally obligated to provide.

“These figures lay bare the long-standing, persistent gaps in mental health provision in Ireland, especially for vulnerable communities like asylum seekers who often face trauma, isolation, and prolonged uncertainty,” said Nasc chief executive Fiona Hurley.

“For far too long, people who come here seeking safety have been left without the support they desperately need.

“We urgently need a compassionate, comprehensive response to ensure that accessible, culturally appropriate mental health support is available.”

