Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, found dead in Argentina

Liam Payne has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to local officials, He was 31.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has died at a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel’s third floor, it said, citing emergency services.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, AP said.

He was part of the original line-up of the world-famous boy band One Direction, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019 which included the singles Polaroid and Familiar.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a high-profile relationship between 2016 and 2018.

Paris Hilton paid tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne following his death. The socialite called the news “so upsetting” in a post on X, and sent her “love and condolences” to his friends and family.

Former X Factor duo Jedward also paid tribute to singer Liam Payne. In a social media post on X, the pair sent “strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family”. John and Edward Grimes, known as Jedward, started their careers on the same reality TV show that launched One Direction.

In August last year, Payne postponed his scheduled tour of South America after suffering from a “serious kidney infection”.

He said the infection was something “I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and he had been instructed by doctors to “rest and recover”.

Later last year he was banned from driving in the UK after admitting a speeding offence.

The singer was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone and was banned from driving for six months, as well as paying a fine, in October 2023.

A statement on the official X account of the Brit Awards said: “We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time.” – Agencies

