Rory Gallagher’s signature Stratocaster guitar sells for more than €1m at London auction

Irish rock and blues musician Rory Gallagher’s signature Fender Stratocaster guitar will be donated to the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) after it was sold for £700,000 (approximately €841,000) at a London auction on Thursday. A “premium” placed on the item brought the total to £889,400 (approximately €1,069,000).

The late Ballyshannon, Co Donegal-born musician’s iconic 1961 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster was up for auction at Bonham’s Auction House on Thursday.

Minister for Arts Catherine Martin said the guitar had been purchased by Live Nation Gaiety Ltd with a view to donation to the NMI under Section 1003 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997. She said the purchase agreement ensured the guitar would be “preserved in the ownership of the state”, and made available to view for the public and Gallagher’s fans around the world.

“I am absolutely delighted that Rory’s guitar is coming home to Ireland. My Department has been working closely with the National Museum to bring this about. The successful acquisition, in association with the NMI, is hugely welcome,” she said.

“The generous donation to the museum will not only allow the famous instrument to be protected for future generations and musicians, but will also attract visitors from far and wide. I look forward to hearing more of the museum’s plans to showcase the famous Strat, which I understand will include Cork, where the legendary musician grew up.”

The guitar, which Gallagher bought second-hand for IR£100 on credit from Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963, was sold at around 6pm. It was up for sale at an estimated price of £700,000 to £1 million (approximately €1.2 million).

It joined around 150 instruments and other items in the collection from Gallagher’s 30-year long career. The Gallagher estate is currently managed by Gallagher’s brother and former manager Dónal Gallagher.

Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster guitar

Tánaiste Micheál Martin had previously sparked hope that one of the State’s cultural institutions could move to buy Gallagher’s trademark Stratocaster.

Mr Martin said he would raise the possible purchase of the guitar with Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin.

“I would love if we could – obviously, I will talk to Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin and see what’s possible but it would be lovely if we could get that guitar back on Leeside,” he said. Gallagher moved to Cork as a child.

While people could bid online for most items in the collection, this was not allowed in the case of the highly sought-after Fender Stratocaster.

Other items up for sale at the auction on Thursday afternoon include a 1958 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, known as Rory’s “backup Strat” (estimated £100,000-£150,000); 1966 Fender Telecaster electric guitar, (estimated £120,000-£150,000); other electric and acoustic guitars and a mandolin, alongside a number of amps and musical accessories.

A number of charities will benefit from the proceeds of the auction.

Playing both as a solo artist and with his band Taste, Gallagher sold more than 30 million records worldwide throughout his career. Becoming one of Ireland’s first international rock stars, Gallagher was known for his virtuosic style of guitar playing. During his lifetime, he influenced musicians including Eric Clapton, Brian May of Queen and many others.

He died unexpectedly in 1995 following complications from a liver transplant, at the age of 47.