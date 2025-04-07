‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried’: Richard Boyd Barrett to step back from politics following cancer diagnosis

People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett said that he had noticed a lump on his neck during October Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has announced that he has cancer and will be stepping back from political life for a number of months as he undergoes treatment.

Mr Boyd Barrett told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne on Monday morning that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and expects to begin a course of treatment next week.

He said that he will undergo a chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he said, adding that the form of cancer is “very curable . . . I’ve a good chance.”

He said that he had been told that eight or nine of every ten patients with this type of cancer recover.

However, he said that expected the treatment to be “fairly rough”. “Eating and drinking can get pretty rough,” he said.

Mr Boyd Barrett said that he had noticed a lump on his neck during October, during the general election campaign, and had it investigated before Christmas.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried because there’s no guarantees. But I’m heartened by the confidence of the doctors,” he said.