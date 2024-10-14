Deposit return scheme leads to ‘massive reduction’ in plastic bottles and drinks containers found on shores by Coastwatch

The annual Coastwatch autumn survey has found “a massive reduction” in plastic bottles, aluminium cans and steel tins washing up on Irish shorelines following the introduction of a deposit return scheme earlier this year.

The trend is already clear halfway through this year’s survey being conducted on the island of Ireland by volunteer citizen scientists – 250 surveys have been completed based on 500-metre stretches of coastline – with 239 more due to be undertaken.

There is still opportunity for people to participate, while there is a need to scale-up surveying in Northern Ireland and in Co Donegal in particular to ensure a full picture, said Coastwatch international co-ordinator Karin Dubsky, who initiated the survey with Frank McDonald of The Irish Times in 1987. ‘We are looking for more volunteers to take on a 500m survey unit and to check it out around low tide, complete a survey form available on our website – www.coastwatch.org – and send that back,” she said.

Surveys of Lough Foyle on Arranmore island with the help of transition year students were conducted this weekend. The northwest, especially Northern Ireland, need volunteers most, Ms Dubsky said. “Each survey unit is a snapshot of the shore with the data collected forming an essential picture of the health or otherwise of the coastal zone.”

Data collected by surveyors includes physical topography, freshwater inflows for which nitrate levels can be tested, common and special features, invasive alien species and waste/litter. A full survey report will be issued later this year.

Ms Dubsky said every year is different and weather also can impact what is found on the shore. “Beyond the important data collected and improved understanding of the coastal environment some surveyors are coming across high-value features they want to report and see protected; some come across issues or pollution incidents which need to be addressed.”

“Other finds this year that cause more delight and hope are an increase in the number of eels reported, some very healthy sabelaria [a sea worm], honeycomb reef and new seagrass beds – vital for marine biodiversity and are a super carbon sequestration feature,” she said.

“People really enjoy surveying the shore with purpose, it is so interesting and revealing what you find, but also so good to be out at the coast at this time of year and collecting data that shows trends and can make a real difference,” said Bernie Connolly of the Environmental Forum who helps to coordinate the survey in Cork.

All materials, except water test kits, are available on www.coastwatch.org where volunteers can book a survey site. “The ideal low tides are just after full and new moon, she said, while there is also a list of regional coordinators to support volunteers.

The 2024 survey is supported by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication.