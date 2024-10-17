Missing Drogheda boy Kyran Durnin was taken out of his school two years ago

Kyran Durnin (8) was officially reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, in late August, alongside his mother, Dayla Durnin (24)

Kyran Durnin – the eight-year-old child now believed to have been killed up to two years ago – was taken out of school in 2022, with officials assuming he had moved to a school in Northern Ireland.

Investigators believe this is how authorities failed to notice the child was missing for so long. “It seems he may have fallen through the cracks,” said a source.

Kyran was officially reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, in late August, alongside his mother, Dayla Durnin (24). The official missing persons report was made on August 30th and stated the child was last seen on August 28th at about 11am.

Gardaí now suspect Kyran was not with his mother when she went missing. Dayla Durnin was located in the UK without her son a short time later.

It is now believed Kyran may have been killed sometime in 2022. The last sighting of the child which gardaí have been able to confirm with certainty occurred in May 2022.

Around that time, Kyran was removed from his school. Sources said officials were then under the impression that he was transferring to a primary school in Northern Ireland.

This meant the eight-year-old boy’s long-term absence from school went unnoticed by Irish officials. Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, subsequently raised concerns about Kyran’s welfare and engaged with family members.

Garda sources said questions would inevitably have to be answered regarding child protection measures in the case. However, for now, the focus is on progressing the murder investigation and locating the child’s remains.

Why gardaí fear a missing eight-year-old boy was murdered Listen | 10:03

Tusla had some dealings with the child’s family in previous years but there was no indication he was a victim of abuse.

The agency is co-operating with gardaí and has handed over a large amount of documentation relating to the child after gardaí obtained a District Court warrant.

Gardaí are now “all but certain” Kyran was killed well before he was reported missing. No remains have been located and no one has been arrested.

Investigators believe at least two people have detailed information on the child’s death. One person known to the child has changed their story a number of times since he was officially reported missing in August.

The case has been given priority status and significant resources have been devoted to the investigation. Gardaí say they are confident of progress in the near future.

Investigators hope the opening of a formal murder inquiry may prompt people suspected of holding important information to co-operate. It will also grant gardaí additional resources and stronger legal powers to secure evidence.

An incident room has been established in Drogheda Garda station and a senior investigation officer has been assigned to oversee the case.

Timeline