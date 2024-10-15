Dublin steakhouse Shanahan’s on the Green closed until further notice due to financial challenges

Shanahan’s on the Green restaurant in Dublin 2 has closed until further notice due to financial challenges. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Shanahan’s on the Green restaurant in Dublin city centre has had to close until further notice due to financial challenges.

John Shanahan, owner of the steakhouse on St Stephen’s Green, told employees and suppliers in a notice circulated in recent days that the company was in an “alarming, almost impossible situation”.

The businessman, a dual Irish and US citizen, made reference to “anticipating a promised meeting” with the Revenue Commissioners to discuss the repayment of tax debts dating back to the Covid pandemic when restaurants across the country were forced to close.

Mr Shanahan said that “until further notice, we will have to cease doing businesses as usual”.

“I feel confident that I will resolve this matter quickly and have all taxes and vendor invoices satisfied quickly,” he added.

“It may require that fast trip to the States to pull this all together; but fortunately, I’m still above the sod and am up for it! That’s a promise!”

The restaurant is currently not taking bookings via telephone or online via OpenTable.

Neither Mr Shanahan nor the restaurant responded to multiple queries seeking comment on Monday and Tuesday.

Dr John O’Malley made a booking for with the restaurant last week for eight people in December and was required to pay a non-refundable deposit of €400 (€50 per person).

Mr O’Malley said he contacted the restaurant via email on Monday regarding the booking and the deposit paid as he had heard about its possible closure.

In response, the restaurant said to him: “Unfortunately the business is closed temporarily, a reopening date is to be confirmed, our sincerest apologises for any inconvenience.”

Mr O’Malley said it was “disappointing” as he was now unsure if he would get his deposit back if the booking does not go ahead with no information available on the restaurant’s website or social media pages.

Shanahan’s is situated at 119 St Stephen’s Green, a Georgian-style townhouse that dates back to the 1760s.

Once used as a residence, it has been home to an eclectic mix of businesses over the past 100 years or so, including a law firm, a tyre company, an art gallery and a hair stylist.

It became a restaurant in the mid-1980s, trading under Peter White and his wife as White’s on the Green. Nightclub owner Robbie Fox later took it over and the name was changed to Baton Rouge.

Mr Shanahan, who was born in Boston, took over the building in 1998 and spent a long period restoring the premises.

The news of Shanahan’s closure comes after well-known Ranelagh restaurant Dillinger’s is to close its doors at the start of November.

Two months ago, Dylan McGrath closed two of his restaurants, Brasserie Sixty6 and Rustic Stone, saying they were “simply not sustainable”.

The Restaurants’ Association of Ireland had lobbied extensively for the VAT rate to be reduced to 9 per cent for the sector in the recent budget and said the Government’s failure to do more for hospitality would result in further closures.

A protest is taking place outside Leinster House this afternoon calling for action to help the sector.