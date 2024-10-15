Man (80s) dies following crash near Nobber, Co Meath

A man in his 80s has died following a crash in Co Meath.
The collision between a car and a van occurred on the R162 Nobber to Kingscourt Road at about 5pm on Tuesday.
The deceased was the driver of the van. Two people in the second vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance where they received medical treatment.
The scene of the crash was preserved for technical examination by gardaí and the R162 was closed to traffic on Tuesday night with local diversions in place.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and have asked and road users with dashcam cameras who were travelling between Navan and Kingscourt between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make it available.
Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda station at (046) 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any station.
