Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow

There will also be outbreaks of rain in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann has warned people living in the southeast of Ireland to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout Tuesday night.

The forecaster has issued a status yellow warning for counties Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow which takes effect from 6pm until midnight.

It has specified the threat of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms, localised flooding, hazardous travel conditions and possible disruption.

Outbreaks of rain are to continue northward, particularly in the Munster and south Leinster area.

