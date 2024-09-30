Man killed in Kilkenny car crash

A man in his 70s has been killed following a car crash in Co Kilkenny.
The incident occurred on the R448 at Smithstown, Mullinavat, at approximately 9.30am on Monday.
Gardaí said it was a single-vehicle incident and the deceased was the driver.
The local coroner was notified and arrangements are being made for a postmortem.
The road was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but was later reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have camera footage, to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station at (051) 030 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.
