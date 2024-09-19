Anti-immigration protest blocks O’Connell Bridge as Dáil term resumes

Anti-immigration protesters blocked traffic crossing O’Connell Bridge on Thursday afternoon, causing significant tailbacks in Dublin’s city centre.

Earlier, the protesters traded insults with antiracism counter-protesters, although the confrontation passed off largely without incident. Barriers and a significant Garda presence, including scores of Public Order Unit members, separated the opposing protesters when they came into contact at the bottom of Grafton Street.

The protesters filmed each other and shouted various barbs, calling one another “traitors”. Some individuals present physically threatened counter-protesters through the Garda cordon, pointing and gesturing at individuals.

As the anti-immigration protest passed by the Garda cordon, counter-protesters engaged in call and response chants, including, “Refugees welcome, racists not”, and “When migrant rights are under attack, stand up fight back”.

READ MORE

Anti-immigration protestors are being kept a distance away from Leinster House @irishtimes pic.twitter.com/y57BHWko9N — Fiachra Gallagher (@fiachragllagher) September 19, 2024

Protesters on O'Connell Bridge on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The counter-protest was organised by coalition group Unite Against Racism, and was attended by People Before Profit representatives and other left-wing groups.

The anti-immigration protesters held banners representing local movements against the housing of international protection applicants (IPAs) in communities in Dublin and Wicklow, including Coolock Says No, Thornton Hall Says No, Dundalk Says No and Newtown Says No.

The anti-immigration protest, which was called to coincide with the start of term at Dáil Éireann, continued on Molesworth Street, a short distance from the gates of Leinster House. They were prevented from approaching Leinster House by heavy-duty barriers and a Garda presence.

A number of people addressed the anti-immigration protesters, including Kildare councillor Tom McDonnell and unsuccessful local election candidates Ben Garrigan and Michelle Keane.

The crowd chanted “Sinn Féin are traitors”, “Fine Gael are traitors” and “Get them out”.