Boundless enthusiasm of entrepreneur Paul McGlade remembered at his funeral Mass

Entrepreneur Paul McGlade, who founded Thérapie Clinics, Champion Sports and Optilase, was remembered at his funeral Mass for his “boundless optimism” which enabled him to “make magic in business and to see the magic in life”.

Belfast native McGlade (69), who also owned the Pygmalion nightclub on South William Street, Dublin, during a business career that spanned over 50 years, died on Thursday following a short illness. He is survived by his four children, Paul, Phillip, Katie and William, their mother Rita, his siblings Johnny and Sharon and his six grandchildren.

His four adult children paid tribute to him at a requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin, on Saturday morning.

Katie said the defining quality of her late father was his “enthusiasm” for life, family, friends and work.

READ MORE

“He used to say that the secret to happiness was carrying the spirit of a child into old age. Sadly, he never made it to old age.

“He was so much fun to be around. His energy was boundless. He was always gentle. He rarely raised his voice except in laughter. He was generous with his time and disposition.”

William praised his parents for the admirable way they handled their separation, which occurred when he was seven years old.

“We spent Christmas together as a family and we even went on family trips, something I later realised wasn’t the norm in separated families. Although our family dynamic wasn’t perfect we got the best of both worlds from our parents.”

He said that his father was all about “dreaming big” and “always encouraged them to go big or go home”.

Paul said that his father was a “gentleman, generous, kind, caring, compassionate and driven” with an “insatiable appetite for life.”

“He gave people time. It sounds so simple but it changed so many people in such a positive way. I think this is something we could all learn from.”

Meanwhile, Philip said that his father loved mentoring others – in particular his four children.

Philip said that when he stumbled in the early days of taking over Thérapie and wanted to quit, his father encouraged him to go the distance.

“He did it simply too, just by telling me he believed in me. His faith in us has meant everything to us. We will miss you Dad, but we will honour you by continuing to improve both as people and professionals.”

The Mass was celebrated by Msgr Ciaran O’Carroll and Fr Gerard Tyrrell who were joined on the altar by Fr Michael Hughes, a childhood friend of Mr McGlade who is now based in Toronto.

Msgr O’Carroll said that Mr McGlade had touched the lives of countless people – not only in Ireland but overseas.

“He will truly be missed terribly by so many people but it is a mark of the respect in which he was held, the positive contribution he has made and the love that he shared with so many in the course of his life.”

Fr Tyrrell said that the sudden death of Mr McGlade had left his family and friends “reeling in shock and sadness”. He thanked God for the life of a much loved and admired father and grandfather.

The service concluded with a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, followed by cremation at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.