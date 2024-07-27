Northern Irish broadcaster John Bennett dies aged 82

The death has been announced of Northern Irish broadcaster John Bennett at the age of 82.

Mr Bennett was one of Northern Ireland’s best-known broadcasters, working for the BBC for almost 60 years.

The broadcaster co-launched BBC Radio Ulster, with Gloria Hunniford, on New Year’s Eve in 1974. He later became best-known as the presenter of a weekend music programme The Sunday Club, which he presented for more than 44 years.

Such was the programme’s popularity that it developed to include as Saturday edition as well. Both programmes benefited from Mr Bennett’s encyclopedic knowledge of music and his deep connection with audiences.

He had a lifelong passion for music, playing guitar in a folk band.

His special Christmas morning programme, Calling Home, became another radio institution, connecting families at home and abroad for several decades.

He presented his own weekday morning show on Radio Ulster throughout the 1990s, combining music, current affairs and entertainment. His passion for football made him a go-to commentator for hundreds of live matches on the BBC.

Over the years, John Bennett also presented a range of documentaries and special programmes on BBC Radio Ulster, including two series about one of his favourite past-times, railways, with Lost Railways and John Bennett’s Railway Journeys.

In January 2023, he was awarded an MBE for services to television and radio broadcasting. He was subsequently inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame. His citation noted that John’s career in radio had “left an indelible mark on the broadcasting landscape”.

John was married to Joan for 53 years, before she died in 2020. He is survived by his daughter Siobhan and son Mark.

The family of Mr Bennett said: “Our Dad was a consummate professional, enjoying a long and celebrated career in Broadcasting. In addition to this, he served many years as a teacher. He touched the lives of innumerable people, and they are ever the richer for his inspiration and influence.

“Northern Ireland has lost a linchpin in local broadcasting. We, as a family, have lost a loving Father, Father-in-law and cherished Granda.”

Adam Smyth, Director, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “John Bennett made radio presenting seem effortless. He didn’t just have listeners – he had followers. He was always in command of his subject matter, knew what connected with people, and when to keep himself out of it.”