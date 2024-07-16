Group of masked men target asylum seekers sleeping rough in Phibsborough

A large group, some of who were masked, targeted a temporary asylum seeker camp in Phibsborough, North Dublin on Monday night.

Members of the group shouted abuse and attempted to intimidate the 16 men who had set up tents in a small park near the Royal Canal.

They later left the area after gardaí and local residents who have been supporting the asylum seekers arrived on the scene, witnesses said.

Photos from the scene on Monday evening show groups of men, some of them masked, standing around the tents, along with several gardaí. One of the men can be seeing carrying a hurl while another is holding a German Sheperd-style dog on a leash.

At one stage there were over 15 gardaí at the scene, according to one witness. The incident lasted about 15 minutes before group of masked people moved on.

The incident occurred as dozens of gardaí were dealing with a serious public order incident in Coolock about 7km away. Fifteen people were arrested and at least one security guard was injured during the day long violence outside a vacant factory earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The confrontation in Phibsborough took place after a group of asylum seekers relocated there after been moved on by authorities from a temporary camp in the Phoenix Park in north Dublin.

A group of local volunteers organised assistance for the men and set up a roster to watch for any attacks or intimidation attempts. Gardaí also maintained a small presence at the site at times over the weekend.

Gardaí attended the site overnight on Saturday after a number of hooded men yelled racist slurs at the asylum seekers and threatened them with violence. However, no arrests were made.

On Monday evening, about three men arrived and started filming the asylum seekers. They were soon joined by others who were acting aggressively.

Gardaí on patrol spotted the group. They called for backup and engaged with some of the group which later dispersed.

“They were shouting as they left, saying ‘go back to your own country’ and all the rest,” said one local resident who asked not to be named for safety reasons.

“Gardaí on patrol in Phibsboro, Dublin 7, observed a number of individuals in the area last night, Monday 15th July 2024,” a spokeswoman said. “Gardaí directed them to leave the area and the individuals complied.”

Authorities were preparing to dismantle the asylum seekers temporary camp on Tuesday morning. It is understood most of the men have secured temporary accommodation, including at a State run site in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

Some 2,353 male international protection applicants are currently homeless, according to the latest Government statistics. An average of 61 men, women and children arrived in Ireland each day last week seeking asylum, with a total of 429 arrivals in the week leading up to July 7th. This compares to the average of 32 arrivals per day during the same week in 2023.