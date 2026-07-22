Edenderry Garda station closed after gardaí become unwell while processing seized vapes

Edenderry Garda station has been closed and two gardaí have been hospitalised following an incident involving seized vapes at the Co Offaly station.

The gardaí were involved in processing vape products seized from a commercial premises during an ongoing investigation on Wednesday when they became unwell.

The two men are currently in hospital under medical assessment and are expected to remain there overnight. Their condition is unknown.

An Garda Síochána said it is providing “welfare support” to the two members and their families.

It said Edenderry Garda station will remain closed pending further examination and specialist deep cleaning is to take place on Thursday. Policing services in the area are being provided from Tullamore Garda station.

It is understood gardaí do not suspect any sinister motive behind the incident, but that the two members became unwell possibly due to fumes or leaks from the items while they were packaging and labelling them for evidence.

The force said it has no further comment at this time pending outcome of ongoing enquiries.