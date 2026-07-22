Crime & Law

Edenderry Garda station closed after gardaí become unwell while processing seized vapes

Specialist deep cleaning to take place on Thursday while policing services in area are being provided from Tullamore

Edenderry Garda station will remain closed pending further examination. Photograph: Google Street View
Edenderry Garda station will remain closed pending further examination. Photograph: Google Street View
Colin Gleeson
Wed Jul 22 2026 - 22:451 MIN READ

Edenderry Garda station has been closed and two gardaí have been hospitalised following an incident involving seized vapes at the Co Offaly station.

The gardaí were involved in processing vape products seized from a commercial premises during an ongoing investigation on Wednesday when they became unwell.

The two men are currently in hospital under medical assessment and are expected to remain there overnight. Their condition is unknown.

An Garda Síochána said it is providing “welfare support” to the two members and their families.

READ MORE

Woman (20s) arrested over alleged deception of UCD released without charge

Prison holding Jeffrey Donaldson should have ‘no hierarchy’ of treatment, says former UUP leader

Derek Boyd found guilty of murdering man at his Dublin home in 2024

Court to hear breakthrough case that may fast-track Christian Brothers sex abuse claims

It said Edenderry Garda station will remain closed pending further examination and specialist deep cleaning is to take place on Thursday. Policing services in the area are being provided from Tullamore Garda station.

It is understood gardaí do not suspect any sinister motive behind the incident, but that the two members became unwell possibly due to fumes or leaks from the items while they were packaging and labelling them for evidence.

The force said it has no further comment at this time pending outcome of ongoing enquiries.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter