IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: America reels after attempted assassination; criticism of tented accommodation for asylum seekers at Crooksling

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including, Fintan O’Toole’s view that gun attack on Donald Trump will only add to his messianic appeal

An annotated photo showing what appears to be a projectile passing by Donald J Trump during a rally on Saturday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
Mon Jul 15 2024 - 08:10

Shots at Donald Trump rally a devastating reminder that words carry weight

The bullet which grazed the head of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will continue to travel through the discourse of a fragmenting American election season as the country grapples with the consequences of the latest horrifying assassination attempt on a political figure, writes Keith Duggan.

The atrocity left one victim, who attended the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, dead. Several other people who went to hear Trump speaking were injured and the rally, broadcast on national television, ended in nightmarish and tragically familiar scenes.

Full coverage of Donald Trump shooting

Why are Irish property prices still rising?

Listen | 20:28

