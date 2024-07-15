Your top stories on Monday: America reels after attempted assassination; criticism of tented accommodation for asylum seekers at Crooksling

Shots at Donald Trump rally a devastating reminder that words carry weight
The bullet which grazed the head of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will continue to travel through the discourse of a fragmenting American election season as the country grapples with the consequences of the latest horrifying assassination attempt on a political figure, writes Keith Duggan.
The atrocity left one victim, who attended the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, dead. Several other people who went to hear Trump speaking were injured and the rally, broadcast on national television, ended in nightmarish and tragically familiar scenes.
News in Ireland
- Inside Crooksling: ‘Sleep is the only escape’ from the ‘dirty, unsafe’ asylum seeker campsite: Tented accommodation for asylum seekers at Crooksling in south Dublin is “dirty”, “humiliating” and often feels “unsafe”, residents at the site and volunteers have said.
- Why is the President convening the Council of State?: On Saturday, President Michael D Higgins announced he is taking the unusual step of convening the Council of State over concerns about the constitutionality of a Bill regulating Defence Forces’ representative associations.
- Forensic accountants investigating allegations of ‘significant fraud’ by some hotels housing asylum seekers: The Government has appointed forensic accountants amid concerns about “significant fraud” by some accommodation providers housing refugees and asylum seekers.
- Fingal affordable home buyers in ‘limbo’ one year after selection for State-subsidised scheme: Affordable housing buyers in north Dublin who were selected by Fingal County Council for homes in Rush one year ago say they have been left in limbo, with their houses unfinished and no date to move in.
- Weather forecast: Monday morning will be dry over the northern half of the country with sunny spells, after any overnight fog or mist clearing. A cloudier start further south with scattered outbreaks of showery rain moving northwards, turning persistent and heavy at times across southern and eastern counties. Highs of 15 to 21 degrees. Tonight will see wet conditions clear eastwards early on with dry conditions to follow with the chance of some mist. Mild and humid with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.
Work
- Do you often tell people how busy you are? Here’s why you should stop: I used to work with this person. We’ll call them Jamie. Jamie was a nice enough guy, all things considered, but he had one flaw – Jamie loved to boast about how busy he was, writes Roisin Lanigan
Opinion
- Una Mullally: Rolling housing crisis has taken a morally unacceptable toll on small children
- Laura Kennedy: It’s no wonder so many of us are lonely. Friendship has become harder and more complex
Business
- The odd and embarrassing causes of leisure sickness: Pack bags. Go to beach. Get sick. For as long as I can remember, this has been the pattern of too many of my summer holidays, writes Pilita Clark.
Sport
- Ken Early: Spain win Euro 2024 after deserving defeat of England: England’s wait for a major international trophy will go to 60 years, after an 86th minute winner by Mikel Oyarzabal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
- Galway kick on to make the All-Ireland final: So now we have it. Galway will play Armagh in the All-Ireland final, the first time in the history of the game that the two sides will face off in a decider.
- Ireland v South Africa: ‘When you get a win like that it makes your summer’: Ciarán Frawley’s match-winning drop goal electrified Kings Park, an emotional lightning strike, the explosion of noise a mismatch of sound and vision, the anguished howls of South African supporters at odds with Ireland’s celebrations, the pile-on of green-shirted players reminiscent of Paris, 2018. James Ryan summed up the impact.
Parenting
- ‘My lovely, clever, kind nine-year-old daughter seems to have low self-esteem’: I would like help for my nine-year-old daughter. Although she is a lovely, clever, kind child, whom we love dearly, she seems to have low self-esteem. A reader asks John Sharry for advice.
