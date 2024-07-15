Trump arrives in Milwaukee as Biden urges US to ‘lower temperature in politics’

Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention and says he has rewritten his speech to focus on uniting the country in the wake of the assassination attempt on the former US president.

In his first interview since the shooting, Mr Trump told US outlet the Washington Examiner the speech he is set to make on Thursday will be “a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago”.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he told the paper. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.

“It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”

READ MORE

Mr Trump’s arrival in Milwaukee on Sunday evening came as US president Joe Biden said in an Oval Office address yesterday that the nation needs to “lower the temperature in our politics” and that he deplored the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

“We cannot, we must not, go down this road in America,” he said, speaking in a prime time speech to the nation. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalised.”

Mr Trump’s shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday “calls on all of us to take a step back,” Mr Biden said. Thankfully Trump was not seriously injured, he said.

“The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to do this.”

The president pledged to continue arguing for another four-year term and said he expects Mr Trump and his allies to attack his record during the Republican National Convention that begins Monday in Milwaukee. But he urged Americans to step back from a politics of hate and division that leads to violence.

An annotated photo showing what appears to be a bullet passing by Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

“We debate and disagree,” he said. “We compare and contrast the character of the candidates, the records, the issues, the agenda, the vision for America, but in America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box.”

The president’s six-minute speech came as senior FBI officials said Sunday that agents were investigating the shooting at the rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination attempt.

The officials said that they had found no indication that the gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was part of any larger plot and that their top priority was determining his motive.

The shooting, in Pennsylvania on Saturday, killed one man at the rally, injured Mr Trump and critically wounded two other people. The shooter was killed by secret service snipers.

Mr Trump said on social media that a bullet had pierced his right ear. He was able to walk off his plane unaided when it landed in New Jersey hours later.

The FBI officials said they had not uncovered evidence that the shooter had mental health issues, and said his phone, rifle and a possible “rudimentary” explosive device found among his possessions had been sent to the bureau’s lab in Quantico, Virginia. The family was co-operating with the investigation, the FBI said.

In an address to the nation, US president Joe Biden has said he has spoken with Donald Trump.

The assassination attempt plunged the 2024 presidential race into shock and uncertainty. Mr Trump was set to be formally nominated at the Republican National Convention, beginning in Milwaukee on Monday. His campaign and RNC officials said in a statement that the convention would proceed as planned, and Mr Trump said early Sunday that he looked forward to speaking to the nation from Wisconsin.

Mr Trump vowed to remain “defiant in the face of wickedness.”

Mr Biden said Sunday afternoon that he had demanded a national security review and promised to share the results with the American people. He also said he had directed the secret service to review security arrangements for the Republican convention and pledged that the secret service would give Trump “every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety”.

Six minutes and twenty seconds into former US president Donald Trump's speech in Pennsylvania shots were heard, two minutes later he was being whisked away.

The spectator killed at the Trump rally was Corey Comperatore, said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. He was 50, according to a post on Facebook by Comperatore’s sister. The two other victims, who remained hospitalised Sunday, were David Dutch (57), of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver (74) of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

FBI officials confirmed that the gunman’s father had purchased the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle found by his body – a type of weapon common to many mass shootings – but said that it was not clear if the father gave the weapon to his son or if it was taken without permission.

A New York Times analysis of videos from the event suggests that he fired eight shots from a small building a few hundred feet from the stage where Mr Trump was speaking.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times