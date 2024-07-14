Spain win Euro 2024 after deserving defeat of England

Euro 2024 final: Spain 2 (Williams 47, Oyarzabal 86) England 1 (Palmer 73)

England’s wait for a major international trophy will go to 60 years, after an 86th minute winner by Mikel Oyarzabal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

It had looked as though a resurgent England, buoyed by Cole Palmer’s equaliser, would take the match to extra time and overpower the tiring Spaniards, who had lost their best player, Rodri, to injury at half-time.

But the brilliant and brave Spanish side refused to accept that fate and instead Oyarzabal, their second Basque scorer of the night, grabbed a thoroughly deserved late winner.

The pattern of the game was established early, as Spain took control of the ball and showed that they were going to be the protagonists of the game. England, compact behind the ball, were happy enough with that.

Yet for all Spain’s slick passing and movement and the sensational skills of Nico Williams, the first half was a story of two rather toothless teams with out-of-form centre-forwards.

Spain’s moves often culminated in wasteful crosses that even a striker much bigger than Morata would have had trouble reaching. All their good work was happening outside England’s shell.

At least Spain knew they did not have to worry too much about the threat of Harry Kane on the counter.

The England captain did have a big impact on the match, but not in the way anyone would have predicted. He did not score or look dangerous, but he did somehow manage to demolish Spain’s starting midfield.

His main action in the first half was an over-the-ball foul on Spain’s midfielder Fabian Ruiz. You’ve seen players sent off for fouls like this, but maybe not the England captain in a Euros final.

Just before half-time Bellingham stole a ball from Carvajal and passed across the 18-yard line for Kane to hit a first-time shot. Rodri slid across to block and in so doing collided with Laporte, who went down clutching his knee and received treatment.

An England fan in the toilet queue at half-time was not impressed. “Do you wanna f**king win the game or do you wanna f**king sit?” It seemed impatient. From Gareth Southgate’s perspective, the game was going exactly to plan. In the second half he had fast, powerful substitutes to unleash against the tiring Spaniards.

The news got even better for England as Spain emerged for the second half without Rodri. It turned out the midfielder had overextended his knee as he blocked Kane’s earlier shot. His replacement was Martin Zubimendi, the 25-year-old midfielder from Real Sociedad.

Losing Rodri – who would be named player of the tournament – was the biggest blow imaginable for Spain. Yet they responded immediately in the best possible way.

Carvajal did brilliantly to play Yamal in down the right and the young winger cut inside, passed to the far side of the box where Williams was arriving to sweep a superb finish past Pickford.

“Spain One, England ZERO” the stadium announcer declared, with what sounded like a certain amount of relish.

Yamal was looking more confident now and he slipped a through-ball that was perfectly weighted for Morata to get there ahead of Guehi, but his rolled finish was going wide even before it was cleared by Stones.

On 57 minutes the England fans started singing for Ollie Watkins. Almost immediately the Villa striker was preparing to come on. On the hour mark Kane was withdrawn, looking desolate. He had been lucky to stay on the pitch as long as he did.

It was Southgate’s next substitute who was more consequential. Cole Palmer replaced Kobbie Mainoo on 70 minutes.

An English break down the right, Saka crossed and Bellingham laid it back to the edge of the box. Palmer’s first touch of the match was a sensational one. Striding on to the ball, he hit it as calmly and firmly as though it was one of his penalties. A tiny deflection off Zubimendi ensured Unai Simon would not quite get there.

As the England fans roared Spain seemed sure to buckle. Instead they continued to be the more dangerous side. De la Fuente had withdrawn Morata for Mikel Oyarzabal and he was to prove as crucial an arrival as Palmer.

He started the move that led to the winner, passing out to Cucurella on the left then sprinting for the box. Cucurella smashed in a low cross and Oyazabal reached it at the near post before Pickford, stabbing into an empty net.

The Spain substitutes raced down to the corner to celebrate with their team-mates, with Rodri limping after them as fast as he could to join in. The goal looked very close to being offside but after a brief check it was given.

There was one agonising moment still to come for Spain from a late England corner. First Rice headed Palmer’s delivery straight at Simon, then Guehi headed the rebound at Olmo, who cleared it off the line – straight back to Rice, who headed over.

The Spain players celebrated the miss like a goal. There were only four minutes of injury time and England were done.

It does not always happen that the best side wins the tournament, but that’s what happened here in Germany. Once again, it’s Spain showing the rest of us what this game is all about. For England, the wait goes on.