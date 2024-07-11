Ireland

Man in his 70s dies in Kerry car crash

Man dies after car hits tree on the Ring of Kerry at around 6pm

Barry Roche
Thu Jul 11 2024 - 21:44

A man in his 70s has died in a road crash in Co Kerry on Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the Ring of Kerry in the townland of Coade near Castlecove at around 6pm when the man’s van left the road and hit a tree.

The emergency services were alerted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains have been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for a postmortem.

Gardaí have not released the man’s name until all next of kin have been notified but it is understood that he was from the Caherdaniel area of the Iveragh Peninsula.

Gardaí have closed off the road to allow a Forensic Collision Investigator examine the scene and there is currently no through traffic between Sneem and Caherdaniel.

Earlier on Thursday a motorcyclist in his 30s died in a single-vehicle crash on Constitution Hill in Dublin.

The north Dublin city incident happened at about 2.15am, and the victim was taken to the Mater hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death of the man in Kerry brings to 102 the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year, 13 more than this time last year.

