Is there still value to be found on holidays in Ireland? Send us your tips and recommendations

Holidays in Ireland: Is there value to be had or is it a 'rip off'? Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Holidaying in Ireland has moved from in recent years from being the cheap and cheerful option to having a reputation as an expensive ‘rip-off’ after a prolonged period of high inflation. However the ease of travel and the beautiful beaches, mountains and rugged coastline are still appealing (even if the weather doesn’t always co-operate).

Do you think there is still value to be found on holiday in Ireland? If so, we’d like to hear from you.

What are your tips for affordable holidays in Ireland this summer? Have you found a restaurant, café or accommodation offering good value? Or do you have ideas for making travel around Ireland more affordable? Are there still affordable underexplored areas in Ireland, away from the tourist traps? What ways have you used to avoid breaking the bank on summer travels across the island?

In The Debate opinion piece this week, Georgina Campbell argues that a memorable and reasonably priced Irish holiday is very achievable. Her tips include:

Going to lesser-known places

Seeking out special offers

Finding free thing to do

Avoiding cities

And cutting back on the little things like coffees .

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article, but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.