Your top stories on Thursday: Clearing of tents from Grand Canal in Dublin begins; family mourns death of young boy in road incident

Operation starts to move homeless asylum seekers in tents from Grand Canal in Dublin
An operation is under way this morning to move an estimated 100 homeless asylum seekers who have been sleeping in tents along the Grand Canal in Dublin since late last week.
The tents are located near Mount Street Lower close to the headquarters of the International Protection Office. Gardaí, the HSE and Waterways Ireland workers have been waking men in the tents since around 7am and directing them towards two coaches.
News
- Families in mourning as 18-month-old boy killed in Clare road incident: A number of extended Co Clare families have been “plunged into sadness” by a tragic incident in which an 18-month old boy was killed, the parish priest of Ennis has said.
- Irish victims lose thousands in global online shopping scam centred in China: Data on a massive online shopping scam centred in China shows at least 4,700 orders were placed by Irish victims involving almost €320,000 over the three-year period to April, according to researchers.
- Three arrested after fatal shooting of Josh Itseli in Drimnagh released without charge: Gardaí believe the men knew Mr Itseli, and it is suspected they were with him, wearing body armour, at the time he was shot.
- Trinity students to end protest after college agrees plans to divest from Israeli companies: Student protesters are to end their encampment at Trinity College Dublin over the institution’s ties to Israel following talks with university management.
World
- Gaza: Biden to halt some arms shipments if Israel invades Rafah: US president Joe Biden has warned Israel the US will halt some arms shipments if the Rafah offensive goes ahead, as fighting continued in the southern Gaza city on Wednesday and ceasefire talks took place in Cairo.
The Review
- On Selling the OC, Alex has the recipe for a good relationship. It’s a nice, alliterative list – all the C-words: Selling the OC – working title: The Hunks of Capitalism – is back on Netflix. It involves glamorous big-haired ladies and hunky gentlemen wandering stiffly around massive dolls’ houses in fancy frocks, huge heels and tight-fitting suits, quaffing champagne, talking about their problems at length and consuming resources conspicuously.
Opinion
- Newton Emerson: There’s an obvious solution to the migration row: compatible national identity cards for Ireland and Britain
- Finn McRedmond: Jerry Seinfeld is right that TV comedy isn’t funny any more - just not about why
Business
- Amazon to open Irish store: Online retail giant Amazon is to finally open a new Irish-focused store, with Amazon.ie set to begin operating next year.
Sports
- Fever is growing around Caitlin Clark - but can women’s basketball handle the heat?: Caitlin Clark doesn’t play her first professional basketball match until next Tuesday but it’s not difficult to glimpse how she’s already changing the face of the sport in the US, writes Dave Hannigan.
Food
- Savoir Fare, Westport, review: Simple and utterly beautiful food in a charming restaurant: I was in Mayo for a wine weekend at Knockranny House recently, and it seemed like everyone had the same idea, writes Corinna Hardgrave. I had lunch at Savoir Fare on Friday, and chatting to Zsolt Lukács of Daróg, well, he had lunch there on the Saturday before the tasting, and a clatter of others did too.
Podcast Highlights
What will it take for Israel to cease fire in Gaza?
