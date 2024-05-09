IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Clearing of tents from Grand Canal in Dublin begins; family mourns death of young boy in road incident

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Irish victims lose thousands in global online shopping scam centred in China

A truck is seen lifting tents pitched along the Grand Canal in Dublin. An estimated 100 homeless asylum seekers sleeping in the tents were told this morning they have to leave the area. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Thu May 9 2024 - 08:01

Operation starts to move homeless asylum seekers in tents from Grand Canal in Dublin

An operation is under way this morning to move an estimated 100 homeless asylum seekers who have been sleeping in tents along the Grand Canal in Dublin since late last week.

The tents are located near Mount Street Lower close to the headquarters of the International Protection Office. Gardaí, the HSE and Waterways Ireland workers have been waking men in the tents since around 7am and directing them towards two coaches.

Selling the OC: Sean, Alexandra, Tyler, Polly and Alex. Photograph: Netflix

Within an hour of Caitlin Clark (left) being selected as the number one pick in the WNBA draft last month by the Indiana Fever, her number 22 shirt sold out. Photograph: Getty

