Your top stories on Thursday: Clearing of tents from Grand Canal in Dublin begins; family mourns death of young boy in road incident

A truck is seen lifting tents pitched along the Grand Canal in Dublin. An estimated 100 homeless asylum seekers sleeping in the tents were told this morning they have to leave the area. Photograph: Kitty Holland

An operation is under way this morning to move an estimated 100 homeless asylum seekers who have been sleeping in tents along the Grand Canal in Dublin since late last week.

The tents are located near Mount Street Lower close to the headquarters of the International Protection Office. Gardaí, the HSE and Waterways Ireland workers have been waking men in the tents since around 7am and directing them towards two coaches.

Gaza: Biden to halt some arms shipments if Israel invades Rafah: US president Joe Biden has warned Israel the US will halt some arms shipments if the Rafah offensive goes ahead, as fighting continued in the southern Gaza city on Wednesday and ceasefire talks took place in Cairo.

Selling the OC: Sean, Alexandra, Tyler, Polly and Alex. Photograph: Netflix

On Selling the OC, Alex has the recipe for a good relationship. It’s a nice, alliterative list – all the C-words: Selling the OC – working title: The Hunks of Capitalism – is back on Netflix. It involves glamorous big-haired ladies and hunky gentlemen wandering stiffly around massive dolls’ houses in fancy frocks, huge heels and tight-fitting suits, quaffing champagne, talking about their problems at length and consuming resources conspicuously.

Amazon to open Irish store: Online retail giant Amazon is to finally open a new Irish-focused store, with Amazon.ie set to begin operating next year.

Within an hour of Caitlin Clark (left) being selected as the number one pick in the WNBA draft last month by the Indiana Fever, her number 22 shirt sold out. Photograph: Getty

Fever is growing around Caitlin Clark - but can women’s basketball handle the heat?: Caitlin Clark doesn’t play her first professional basketball match until next Tuesday but it’s not difficult to glimpse how she’s already changing the face of the sport in the US, writes Dave Hannigan.

Savoir Fare, Westport, review: Simple and utterly beautiful food in a charming restaurant: I was in Mayo for a wine weekend at Knockranny House recently, and it seemed like everyone had the same idea, writes Corinna Hardgrave. I had lunch at Savoir Fare on Friday, and chatting to Zsolt Lukács of Daróg, well, he had lunch there on the Saturday before the tasting, and a clatter of others did too.

Podcast Highlights

What will it take for Israel to cease fire in Gaza? Listen | 20:59

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters