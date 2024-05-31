Your top stories on Friday: Trump guilty on all counts; five takeaways from European election debate and Bloom opens

Guilty on all counts: Donald Trump convicted in historic criminal trial
Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been found guilty on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree after the jury returned its verdict in a courtroom in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
The verdict means that Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential election, becomes the first former president in the history of the US to be found guilty in a criminal case.
- Weather forecast: Friday will be dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 degrees in the southeast with light to moderate north to northwest breezes. Tonight will be dry with clear spells in most areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees and light variable breezes.
