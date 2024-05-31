Your top stories on Friday: Trump guilty on all counts; five takeaways from European election debate and Bloom opens

From left: Pamela Large, Julie Coates, Penny Flynn and Siobhan Sheehy from Dublin and Wicklow enjoy the Coming Home to Nature garden designed by Nicola Haines at Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin The event runs through the weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been found guilty on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree after the jury returned its verdict in a courtroom in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The verdict means that Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential election, becomes the first former president in the history of the US to be found guilty in a criminal case.

Summer on a plate: some of the great places and food to eat around Ireland this year.

There are always great expectations for summer – an outdoor table on a sunny day, a fish restaurant by the sea, a new place to explore, a casual place to hang out with friends, somewhere special for a celebration, and the classics, the places that never seem to go out of fashion.

‘Old Mr Brennan’, founder of family-run Irish bread maker, has died: Joseph Brennan, the founder of family-run Brennans Bread, has died aged 82 in Dublin.

From Leinster to ZZ Top, the best moments seen at the RDS: What have Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top, The Kinks, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Radiohead, Tina Turner, Guns N’ Roses, George Michael, Neil Young, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Kings of Leon, The Foo Fighters, WWE luminaries Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysteri, and the Leinster rugby team got in common?

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters