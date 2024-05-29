Forbidden Fruit 2024: What are the daily line-ups, are tickets still available and more

The Forbidden Fruit main stage last year. Bicep present Chroma, Nia Archives and Freddie Gibbs are among those who will play on the main stage this weekend.

Forbidden Fruit, one of the first big festivals of the summer, returns to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, home of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, in Dublin this coming Saturday and Sunday. Regardless of the weather, the grounds are sure to welcome crowds aplenty.

Saturday, June 1st, includes Bicep, Nia Archives, Groove Armada, Freddie Gibbs, Le Boom, Paris Texas and Interplanetary Criminal to name a few. Sunday, June 2nd, is similarly stacked with Nelly Furtado, Four Tet, Barry Can’t Swim, OVERMONO and Gemma Dunleavy taking the stage.

After the on-site music comes Forbidden Fruit Night – ticket-only events, with a festival wristband – comprising a range of official after-parties in city-centre locations. Running until the early hours of Sunday and Monday, these after-parties will include DJ collectives joined by artists from the festival line-up, including Barry Can’t Swim.

When and where is it on?

Forbidden Fruit is a two-day festival that takes place on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd.

READ MORE

Are there any tickets left?

Fortunately for you, at the time of writing there are still tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Who is playing and when?

Saturday, June 1st

Main Stage

Bicep present Chroma 9.30pm-10.45pm

Nia Archives 8pm-9.15pm

Freddie Gibbs 6.15pm-7.30pm

Paris Texas 4.55pm-5.55pm

Trinity Orchestra 3.30pm-4.30pm

Undergrowth Stage

Le Boom 9.20pm-10.35pm

Groove Armada 7.40pm-9.10pm

Interplanetary Criminal 6.30pm-7.40pm

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn 5.20pm-6.20pm

George Riley 4.10pm-5.10pm

Ragz Originale 3pm-4pm

Lighthouse Stage

Ki/Ki 9.15pm-10.35pm

Sam Alfred 7.55pm-9.15pm

Sally C 6.35pm-7.55pm

Honeyluv 5.15pm-6.35pm

Collie 3.15pm-5.15pm

Surka 2pm-3.15pm

RTÉ 2FM Rising Stage

January Winters 9.15pm-10.15pm

Lord Apex 8.15pm-9.15pm

Shee 7pm-8pm

Strabe 5.30pm-6.30pm

Chubby Cat 4.30pm-5.15pm

Jordan Adetunji 3.30pm-4.15pm

Brad Heidi 2.30pm-3.15pm

Someplace Else Stage

Bob Manzanilla 8pm-9.30pm

Ricky Chong 6.30pm-8pm

Shauna Dee 5pm-6.30pm

Second Nature 4pm-4.30pm

Kayleigh Noble 3.15pm-3.45pm

Lowkick 2.30pm-3pm

Sunday, June 2nd

Main Stage

Four Tet 9pm-10.45pm

Nelly Furtado 8pm-8.50pm

Barry Can’t Swim 6.30pm-7.30pm

Gemma Dunleavy 4.55pm-5.55pm

Cooks But We’re Chefs 3.30pm-4.30pm

Lighthouse Stage

Surusinghe B2B Sloucho 9.15pm-10.35pm

DJ Boring 7.55pm-9.15pm

DJ Gigola 6.45pm-7.55pm

Flowdan & Neffa-T 5.45pm-6.45pm

Hagop Tchaparian 4.30pm-5.45pm

Puzzy Wrangler 3.15pm-4.30pm

Jezebel 2pm-3.15pm

Undergrowth Stage

OVERMONO 9.15pm-10.35pm

DJ Seinfeld 7.30pm-9pm

Daniel Avery B2B Imogen 6.15pm-7.30pm

Salute 5pm-6.15pm

Prozak 3.30pm-5pm

RTÉ 2FM Live Stage

Dave Treacy 9.15pm-10.15pm

The Cope 8.15pm-9.15pm

Infinity Song 7pm-7.45pm

Big Sleep 5.30pm-6.30pm

Qbanaa 4.30pm-5.15pm

Saibh Skelly 3.30pm-4.15pm

Sick Love 2.30pm-3.15pm

Someplace Else Stage

Becky 8pm-9.30pm

Away from Dave 6.30pm-8pm

Bella Festa 5pm-6.30pm

Fynch 4pm-4.30pm

Whalsy 3.15pm-3.45pm

Saoirse Miller 2.30pm-3pm

What time should I arrive?

Festival gates open at 2pm each day, last entry to the festival is at 9.30pm and the last act should finish at 10.45pm.

How do I get there?

By car: There is no parking at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is Park Rite Parking Lot at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7.

From the West: Off N4 towards Heuston Station.

Off N4 towards Heuston Station. From the North: Off M1 towards Heuston Station.

Off M1 towards Heuston Station. From the South: Off N7 towards Heuston Station.

By foot: Pedestrian access is via East Gate, Military Road and West Gate, James St.

By bus: From city centre: Route No 40, No 123, No 13 (every 10-15 min on Saturday, 20-30 min on Sunday) from Upper O’Connell Street / College Green: take bus 40 towards Liffey Valley; bus 123 towards Walkinstown; bus 13 towards Grange Castle and get off at St James’s Hospital bus stop.

Route No 79 / 79A (approx every 15-20 min Saturday and Sunday) from city centre/Aston Quay, Temple Bar: take the 79 towards Spiddal Park and get off at the St John’s Road West stop.

Route No 25A (every 20 min on Saturday, 30 min on Sunday) from city centre Wellington Quay, Temple Bar: take the 25A towards Lucan shopping centre and get off at Heuston Station.

Take routes 25A or 66A from Palmerstown towards Kilmainham.

By Train: From Celbridge go to Heuston Station; the entrance is a five-minute walk from Heuston Station.

From Maynooth, Greystones and Balbriggan; go to Connolly Station.

From Connolly take Luas Red Line towards Saggart or Tallaght to Heuston Station.

By Luas: Take Red Line from The Point towards Saggart or Tallaght, exit to Heuston Station and it is a five-minute walk to East Gate entrance via Military Road. Check Dart timetables here.

Mobility impaired access: Vehicles with a mobility impaired badge will be permitted to approach the concerts from James Street and Bow Lane where they will be directed via Military Road to the East Gate and from there to the mobility impaired car park. Display of mobility impaired parking sticker in a visible position is necessary. Note: after the show, vehicles will be held until vehicle curfew is tipped (approximately 30 minutes).

What’s the story with security?

No large bags will be tallowed on the concert site. Bags A4 size and smaller will be subject to security checks on entry. Those with no bags will be fast-tracked into the arena.

According to the festival website, the following items are banned: liquids, illegal drugs, fireworks, drones, professional recording equipment, umbrellas, pets. Also: no smoking in enclosed spaces, no parking at the venue, no re-entry with day tickets, no wristband tempering.

Bar and catering facilities are available; a Challenge 25 policy will be in operation at bars, so anyone who looks 25 years or younger can expect to be asked for ID.

Organisers encourage festivalgoers to take regular breaks, practise active consent, write down their group’s phone numbers in case some members lose their phone or get lost. Attendees are also encouraged to note and locate the wellness-area icons and visit the medics if feeling unwell.

Note this is a cashless event.

What’s the weather going to be like?

Thankfully, the forecast is for a rain-free Saturday, with temperatures expected to be between 10 and 17 degrees, and some sun. However on Sunday, temperatures are expected to be between 13 and 18 degrees, with rain expected in the evening. But, we are in Ireland, you never know what the day will bring. Best be prepared and dress for all weather.