Hottest day of year expected on Friday with temperatures of up to 22 degrees forecast

It may finally be time to get the sun cream out with Friday forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Thursday will also be warm day with temperatures to average between 16 and 20 degrees with good spells of sun due. Those in Leinster and Munster are expected to see the best of the weather.

“A high pressure front has been dominating the weather over the United Kingdom which is keeping the rain to the west of Ireland and out to the Atlantic Ocean which gives the sun time to develop,” said Met Éireann meteorological officer Jennifer Foran.

Mist and fog are to be expected at night as is some sea fog in the afternoons in coastal areas, she added.

Hay fever sufferers will have to have the antihistamines to hand as the pollen count is expected to be high on Thursday and Friday. Similarly, the UV index will be moderate on both days.

The settled conditions are expected to last until Saturday across the country. Saturday could see high temperatures of 22 to 23 degrees in the east, though rain is more likely to fall in the west. The west will continue to see more rain on Saturday night as a low pressure front makes its way from the Atlantic Ocean before moving more inland.

The weather is to break on Sunday, when conditions are forecast to become cloudier with possible showers. Temperatures are expected to range from 15 to 21 degrees. The low pressure will continue into the start of next week and will give way to some unstable weather with the possibility of thunderstorms. Outbreaks of rain are to be expected next week with some moderate breezes and temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.