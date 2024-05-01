Two teenagers killed in Co Tyrone road crash overnight

Kamile Vaicikonyet one of two teenagers killed in a car crash on the A5 in Omagh

A girl who was one of two teenagers killed in a road crash in Co Tyrone has been named by police as 17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyte.

A 19-year-old man also died at the scene following the incident in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Tuesday night.

Police have issued an appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved one vehicle, or has dashcam footage to speak to officers.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI said: “At around 9.50pm, it was reported that a blue BMW was involved in the road traffic collision.

READ MORE

“Sadly both Kamile and a 19-year-old man died at the scene following the road traffic collision.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1806 of 30/04/24.”

The fatal road traffic collision took place in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Tuesday. Photograph: Pacemaker

Kamile was a pupil of St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

A school statement said: “The entire St Ciaran’s community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our year 13 pupil Kamile Vaicikonyte.

“Our hearts go out to Kamile’s parents, sisters and wider family circle; they are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

Local political representatives expressed sadness at further deaths on the A5, and reiterated calls for the redevelopment of the road.

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley, of Sinn Féin, said: “The community is shocked and devastated to learn that another two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road.

“My immediate thoughts are with these young people’s families and friends as they come to terms with this unimaginable heartbreak today.

“More families have been left heartbroken by another fatal collision on this dangerous road, and today’s news serves as another sad reminder of the need to move forward and build the A5 with no more delays.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the A5 “cannot be allowed to claim any more lives” and added that “immediate action was needed to progress the road upgrade”.

“Since the return of Stormont we have already seen a number of deaths on the A5, this is happening on a regular basis and our community cannot continue to brave these losses,” he said.

“Every day people are leaving their homes to travel on this road, causing huge worry in their families who can’t be sure that they will come home.

“We need to progress on the A5 redevelopment, we cannot afford any more delays, people’s lives are literally at stake and no excuse can be justified.”