Postmortem due on boy (7) who died after swimming pool incident in Co Clare hotel

A seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick after a swimming pool incident

A postmortem is due to be carried out on the body of a seven-year-old boy who died following an incident at a swimming pool in a Co Clare hotel on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Lakeside Hotel and Leisure Centre in Killaloe.

It is understood the boy was recovered from the water unconscious and efforts were made to try to save his life at the poolside.

The local coroner has now been notified, and a postmortem is to take place.

READ MORE

Garda sources confirmed the boy was rushed by ambulance from the hotel, which overlooks the towns of Ballina and Killaloe, on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood the boy, from the nearby parish of Clonlara, had attended a birthday party at the hotel, 24km from Limerick.

In response to queries, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a swimming pool on a premises in Killaloe, Co Clare, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, April 20th.”

“A seven-year-old boy was transported from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Garda sources said they were treating the boy’s death as a “tragic accident”, and that foul play was not suspected.

The pool at the hotel’s leisure centre was immediately closed.

Local people expressed their condolences for the boy’s family.

One member of the community broke down in tears and offered: “God love them, it is every parent’s worst nightmare.” The hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.