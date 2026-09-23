Ireland

North’s political parties to meet Parades Commission ahead of decision on Orange Order march

Commission considering allowing Orange Order to march in Drumcree for first time in almost 30 years

Members of the Orange Order marching down Garvaghy Road in Portadown in 1995. Photograph: Martin McCullough/PA
Members of the Orange Order marching down Garvaghy Road in Portadown in 1995. Photograph: Martin McCullough/PA
Seanín Graham
Wed Sept 23 2026 - 12:172 MIN READ

Northern Ireland’s political parties are meeting the Parades Commission on Wednesday as it considers allowing the Orange Order to march in Drumcree for the first time in almost 30 years.

The commission is expected to rule later on an application for 60 Orange Order members to take part in a proposed procession in Portadown on Sunday, September 27th.

The body was being heavily criticised by unionist politicians last month when a High Court ruling quashed its most recent determination over the march.

The Parades Commission has blocked the order from marching along the Garvaghy Road in July every year since 1998.

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The Portadown District of the Orange Order, backed by the DUP, UUP and TUV, has said it would be a much reduced number of people taking part in a silent parade for a short time on the Garvaghy Road.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart described the potential of “righting a wrong that has been inflicted on Portadown District for the past 28 years”.

The Drumcree parade dominated headlines in the 1990s when violent clashes and political tension necessitated a major security operation for several summers, as Garvaghy Road residents rejected the march passing through the community.

British state papers: Orange march to Drumcree ‘a disaster’ ]

Sinn Féin, the DUP and TUV will separately hold talks with the commission on Wednesday before it announces its ruling.

The Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition has called on the commission to impose restrictions on the march applied for on Sunday, citing the “extremely violent and lethal circumstances” arising from previous demonstrations in the largely nationalist area.

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Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times