Boy (7) dies following incident at swimming pool in Co Clare hotel

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A seven-year-old boy has died following an incident at a swimming pool in Co Clare hotel on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the scene in Killaloe shortly before 3pm.

Garda sources confirmed the boy was rushed by ambulance from the Leisure Centre at the Lakeside Hotel & Leisure Centre, which overlooks the towns of Ballina and Killaloe, on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood the boy, from the nearby parish of Clonlara, had attended a birthday party at the hotel, located 24km from Limerick.

READ MORE

In response to queries, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a swimming pool on a premises in Killaloe, Co Clare, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, April 20th.”

“A seven-year-old boy was transported from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination is yet to take place.

It is understood the boy was recovered from the water unconscious and efforts were made to try to save his life at the poolside. Garda sources said they were treating the boy’s death as a “tragic accident”, and that foul play was not suspected.

The pool at the hotel’s leisure centre was immediately closed. Local people expressed their condolences for the boy’s family.

One member of the community broke down in tears and offered: “God love them, it is every parent’s worst nightmare.” The hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.