We have US multinationals to thank for the weakness of the far right in Ireland

The recent brouhaha over which test someone should pass to become a citizen has been fed by the amplification – via online platforms – of the views held by a relatively small number of individuals. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Speaking to the New York Times over the weekend, the British-German journalist cum analyst John Kampfner sought to find a common thread in the surge of right-wing populism in Europe that culminated in another disastrous weekend for German centrists.

None of the populist movements currently causing political upheavals across Europe are identical, but they have some things in common, says Kampfner. They are prospering in countries where people feel fundamentally insecure.

“A population that feels insecure, that equates globalisation and transnational identity with insecurity, is very open to this kind of identitarian politics from the nationalist conservative point of view,” he told the New York Times.

Kampfner is only one voice in the debate about what is behind the rise of the right in Europe, but his argument resonates here.

You would have to look hard to find a country that has benefited more from globalisation and fears it less than Ireland. Likewise, you will have to search far and wide for people who are more at ease with the notion of “transnational identity” at the present moment than the Irish.

The failure of the far right to gain much traction in electoral politics to date may not be unrelated to these two things.

The possibility that we might owe this benign situation to US multinationals may be a step too far for some, but it is an interesting idea to tease out.

Ireland has done extraordinarily well from globalisation: the explosion in international trade and investment over the last four decades as physical, political and economic barriers came down. None of the other outright winners of globalisation are in Europe. Singapore is probably the best match.

The globalisation dividend here came in the form of foreign direct investment – primarily by US firms that were themselves riding the globalisation wave. It was more than luck. Our membership of the European Union, education and tax policies all played a part.

We have now reached the stage that almost one out of every three euro collected in tax is paid by multinationals and three companies account for the lion’s share of it. This has its own obvious risks, but inculcating a fear of globalisation among Irish people is not one of them.

Equally important – if you adhere to Kampfner’s argument – is how comfortable Irish people are with the idea of a transnational identity, which is broadly defined as seeing yourself as connected to more than one country or culture.

Few would dispute that we are comfortable with this concept, and the reasons behind it are interesting to unpack. One that stands out is our long history of emigration. The paradox being that the loss of so many people over so many years to so many places has created a sense of Irish identity that transcends national borders. The partition of Ireland inadvertently contributed to this phenomenon.

The notion of being Irish, British, European or a combination of all three is not something that gives rise to an existential angst which might push us into the arms of some sort of ethnophobic nationalist movement; for the time being anyway.

These parties – and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in particular tend to hanker back to what they see as a better – and usually whiter – time. The AfD may have created some sort of nostalgia for old East Germany, but good luck to anyone who wants to convince Irish people that the 1950s and 1960s were the high-water mark of Irish political, cultural and social progress.

It would be a mistake to assume that the benefits of globalisation and our comfort with the idea of transnational identity will render us immune to the right-wing virus forever.

The hardening up of Irish immigration policies over the last few years and the recent brouhaha about what sort of test someone should pass to become a citizen have all been fed by the amplification – via online platforms – of the views of a relatively small number of individuals. They prey on the anxieties of those who have perhaps not enjoyed the fruits of globalisation as much as the rest of us. Or are unaware of the extent to which they do.

[ ‘I might pack my bags’: How immigrants view Ireland’s new citizenship rulesOpens in new window ]

Paradoxically, the policies which we are now embarking on as a result of this pressure – particularly those that affect the availability of labour – undermine the two strengths of our economy that Kampfner sees as protective: our willing participation in globalisation and our innate comfort with the idea of transnationalism.

There is poetic justice in this, given the extent to which the social platforms that facilitated the rise of the right contributed to the political and economic sweet spot in which we seem to find ourselves.

If what is happening in Germany and elsewhere tells us anything, it is that this is some sort of Irish moment. We should enjoy it, but it will not last.