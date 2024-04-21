Man dies after fall while hiking in Co Donegal

A man in his 50s has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a fall while hiking in Dunlewey, Co Donegal.
On Saturday, around 1pm, gardaí and rescue services were called to an incident involving two hikers – including the deceased – at Cró Nimhe, a valley close to Dunlewey.
The deceased man was recovered and transported from the mountain to the mortuary at University Hospital Letterkenny. Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
The second hiker, a man in his late 50s, also suffered injuries in the incident, and was airlifted from the valley to the hospital in Letterkenny. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
“The local coroner has been informed, and preparations are being made for a postmortem examination,” a Garda spokesman said.
