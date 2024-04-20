Driver caught travelling at nearly twice the speed limit on National Slow Down Day

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe detection vans recorded 755 drivers speeding in the 24 hours beginning at 7am on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than 750 drivers were caught speeding during National Slow Down Day with one driver going more than double the speed limit in a Cork town.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe detection vans recorded 755 drivers speeding in the 24 hours beginning at 7am on Friday.

GoSafe checked the speeds of 163,146 vehicles and detected 225 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Meanwhile, gardaí conducting high-visibility speed checks across the country detected 530 vehicles travelling more than the applicable speed limit.

One driver was found speeding at 112km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork.

Another driver in Cork was caught driving 194km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Loughaderry, Castlemartyr.

Separately, a driver in Dublin was detected speeding 37km/h over the 50km/h limit on the Swords Road.

Some 63 lives have been lost on Irish roads so far this year, 14 more than the same period in 2023.

Drivers accounted for 26 of those, while 19 were passengers. A further 12 were pedestrians while four were motorcyclists. The remaining two were cyclists.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, reduce injuries on our roads and save lives,” a garda spokesperson said.