Pedestrian (40s) dies in road traffic incident in Cork

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A pedestrian (40s) has died after a road traffic incident in Midleton, Co Cork. The incident occurred on the N25 eastbound at Water Rock in Midleton at about 1.30am on Sunday morning, when the man was hit by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

The road is closed and the services of forensic collision investigators has been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N25 Eastbound between 1:15am and 1:30am are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.