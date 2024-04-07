Gardaí dealing with serious road traffic crash in Churchtown, south Dublin

Gardaí and the emergency services are dealing with a serious road traffic crash in Churchtown, South Dublin.

The crash occurred on Lower Churchtown Road Lower on Sunday morning. There are concerns for the condition of the driver of a van.

“There are road closures currently in place at the junction between the R112 and R117 and the Churchtown Road Lower in Dundrum as Gardaí and other emergency services deal with a road traffic collision,” the Garda said, adding local diversions were in place.

The latest serious crash comes at a time when road traffic fatalities continue to increase compared to last year. As of Friday morning, some 58 people had been killed on the roads since the start of the year, and increase of 16 in the corresponding period in 2023.

In the early hours of Sunday a pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died in a road traffic collision with a car in Midleton, Co Cork. The fatal crash occurred on the N25 eastbound at Water Rock in Midleton at about 1.30am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed and the services of forensic collision investigators has been requested. Local diversions are in place.