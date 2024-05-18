Cyclist (70s) dies following road crash involving car on Dame Street in Dublin

A cyclist in his seventies has died following a collision on Dame Street in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at 5.25am. The collision involved a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to St James’ Hospital where he has since died. The driver of the car is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Dame Street was closed this morning to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The street has since reopened.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Dame Street this morning between 5.00am and 5.45am, and who may also have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.